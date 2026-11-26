A viral video by Mumbai-based marketing consultant Prathamesh Bhosle has triggered a major privacy debate after he claimed that popular astrology platform AstroTalk checks users' smartphones for 244 other applications, including Tinder, Bumble, Groww and ChatGPT.

What if an astrology app could get clues about your dating life, financial interests and personal habits without you even discussing them with an astrologer? A viral video by Mumbai-based marketing consultant Prathamesh Bhosle has triggered a major privacy debate after he claimed that popular astrology platform AstroTalk checks users' smartphones for 244 other applications, including Tinder, Bumble, Groww and ChatGPT.

The video, which has attracted more than 1.6 million views on Instagram, has raised questions about how much information the platform may be collecting from users' devices and what happens to that data. What Does AstroTalk Allegedly Check On Your Phone? According to Bhosle, he examined the Android version of AstroTalk by reverse-engineering its application and discovered a hardcoded list of 244 third-party apps. The list reportedly includes dating platforms such as Tinder, Bumble, Hinge and Shaadi.com, along with financial and trading applications such as Zerodha and Groww.

Watch the viral video here:

Gaming platforms, including Dream11 and PokerStars, banking and loan applications, rummy apps and even ChatGPT are also reportedly on the list.

Bhosle alleges that whenever someone opens AstroTalk, the application checks whether these apps are installed on their phone. The information is allegedly transmitted to the company's servers along with the user's identification details and device ID, potentially on a weekly basis.

If established, such information could offer insights into a person's interests, relationship status, financial activities and borrowing habits, even before they begin an astrology consultation. Claims About Chats, Photos And Call Recordings The viral video also raises concerns about the personal information shared during consultations. Bhosle alleges that calls may be recorded and that astrologers could access users' chat histories even after consultations end. He also raises questions about whether photographs, screenshots and call recordings can be accessed or downloaded.

Another issue highlighted in the video is the reported integration of Microsoft Clarity, an analytics and session-replay tool. Bhosle questions whether users' screen activity could be monitored while they interact with the platform.

However, these claims have not been independently verified. The presence of an analytics tool alone does not establish that sensitive information is being captured or misused. What Has AstroTalk Said About The Allegations? Following the controversy, AstroTalk clarified that information collected about applications installed on users' Android phones is used for security purposes and not for behavioural profiling or assessing users' creditworthiness.

A senior company executive told The Hindu that the information was collected for security-related reasons. However, the company did not explain why it checks for these particular 244 applications, what specific security risks the checks are intended to address or how frequently the information is collected. It also did not directly address Bhosle's allegation about weekly data transfers. Free Press Journal

How Did The Mumbai Man Discover This? Bhosle said he examined AstroTalk's Android application using a reverse-engineering process. His findings, shared through a video on Instagram, quickly attracted attention, with viewers questioning why an astrology platform would need information about dating, banking, trading and gaming applications installed on their phones.

AstroTalk was founded in 2017 and connects users with astrologers, tarot readers and numerologists through phone and chat consultations. Since these conversations often involve sensitive subjects such as relationships, marriage, family and money, questions about data privacy have become particularly important.

The controversy has also brought attention to AstroTalk's iOS application, which was removed from Apple's App Store on November 4. Neither Apple nor AstroTalk has publicly explained the reason for its removal. There is no confirmed connection between the removal and the latest allegations.

For now, the viral video has raised important questions about transparency, app permissions and digital privacy. While AstroTalk has offered a security-related explanation for collecting installed-app information, several questions about the specific checks and their frequency remain unanswered. The allegations concerning access to chats, photographs and call recordings also remain unverified.