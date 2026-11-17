BJP National President Nitin Nabin will visit Jalandhar on November 18 to offer prayers, launch the Samrasta Sankalp Yatra, and meet the Sant Samaj, fresh from presiding over a strategic 'Chintan Shivir' for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

BJP President Nitin Nabin to Visit Jalandhar for Samrasta Sankalp Yatra

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin will undertake a visit to Jalandhar in Punjab on Wednesday (November 18), during which he will offer prayers at Dera Sachkhand Ballan, flag off the 'Samrasta Sankalp Yatra', and participate in a lunch with the Sant Samaj.

According to the official schedule of his Punjab visit, Nabin will begin his engagements at 1:10 PM with a 'Mandir Darshan' at the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj Mandir at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar. Following the temple visit, the BJP National President will flag off and address the 'Samrasta Sankalp Yatra' at 1:35 PM at Village Raipur, located near Dera Sachkhand Ballan along the Jalandhar-Pathankot GT Road. Later in the afternoon, Nabin is scheduled to have lunch with members of the Sant Samaj at 2:55 PM at the same venue in Village Raipur.

Earlier, BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday attended the Uttar Pradesh BJP’s two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Mathura, where party leaders discussed strategy and preparations for the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections. Following the meeting, senior BJP leaders expressed confidence that the party would return to power in the state for a third consecutive term with an overwhelming majority.