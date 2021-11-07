'Cheapest in region': CM Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab slashes petrol, diesel prices ahead of polls

Petrol will now cost Rs 96.16 per litre in Punjab, while diesel will cost Rs 84.80 per litre — however, Chandigarh will still be cheaper, with petrol costing Rs 94.23 and diesel costing Rs 80.

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections next year, the Congress-ruled state has provided a substantial extra discount on petrol and diesel, only days after the Centre lowered gasoline prices on the occasion of Diwali. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi declared that fuel prices will be cut by further Rs 10 and diesel prices by Rs 5 in Punjab, something that "hasn't happened in 70 years." He went on to say that petrol in Punjab has become the cheapest in the area. Petrol in Punjab is currently Rs 9 cheaper than in Delhi. The new tariffs will go into effect at midnight.

In Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir, prices are higher. Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Karnataka, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, all BJP-ruled states, followed suit, announcing significant price cuts for petrol and diesel. The Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan, on the other hand, has resisted additional price cuts, alleging that the Centre's November 4 decision automatically decreased the state's VAT by 1.8 per litre on petrol and 2.6 per litre on diesel.

On the eve of Diwali, the Centre slashed excise tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively, which is likely to bolster the BJP's popularity rating ahead of elections in five states. In a statement, the Government of India also advised states to lower VAT on petrol and diesel to give further assistance to consumers. The decision came as a major relief to customers since gasoline costs in the nation have skyrocketed in recent weeks due to a global increase in crude oil prices.

