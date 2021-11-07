  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Cheapest in region': CM Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab slashes petrol, diesel prices ahead of polls

    Petrol will now cost Rs 96.16 per litre in Punjab, while diesel will cost Rs 84.80 per litre — however, Chandigarh will still be cheaper, with petrol costing Rs 94.23 and diesel costing Rs 80.
     

    Punjab slashes petrol, diesel prices ahead of polls CM Charanjit Singh Channi calls it cheapest gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 7, 2021, 5:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections next year, the Congress-ruled state has provided a substantial extra discount on petrol and diesel, only days after the Centre lowered gasoline prices on the occasion of Diwali. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi declared that fuel prices will be cut by further Rs 10 and diesel prices by Rs 5 in Punjab, something that "hasn't happened in 70 years." He went on to say that petrol in Punjab has become the cheapest in the area. Petrol in Punjab is currently Rs 9 cheaper than in Delhi. The new tariffs will go into effect at midnight.

    Also Read | Petrol, diesel excise cut: Fuel prices to drop from Thursday after government's Diwali bonanza

    Petrol will now cost Rs 96.16 per litre in Punjab, while diesel will cost Rs 84.80 per litre — however, Chandigarh will still be cheaper, with petrol costing Rs 94.23 and diesel costing Rs 80.

    In Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir, prices are higher. Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Karnataka, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, all BJP-ruled states, followed suit, announcing significant price cuts for petrol and diesel. The Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan, on the other hand, has resisted additional price cuts, alleging that the Centre's November 4 decision automatically decreased the state's VAT by 1.8 per litre on petrol and 2.6 per litre on diesel.

    On the eve of Diwali, the Centre slashed excise tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively, which is likely to bolster the BJP's popularity rating ahead of elections in five states. In a statement, the Government of India also advised states to lower VAT on petrol and diesel to give further assistance to consumers. The decision came as a major relief to customers since gasoline costs in the nation have skyrocketed in recent weeks due to a global increase in crude oil prices.

    Also Read | Petrol, Diesel prices: Fuel rates remain unchanged; Karnataka sells cheapest fuel, check rates in other cities

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2021, 5:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai-dnm

    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Rafale kickback claim Mediapart ED CBI evidence 7.5 million Euro bribe paid by Dassault

    Rafale kickback claim: Report says ED, CBI have evidence of 7.5 million Euro bribe paid to Sushen Gupta

    Video Icon
    Uphaar cinema fire tragedy: Delhi courts sentences Ansal brothers to 7-year jail term for evidence tampering-dnm

    Uphaar cinema fire tragedy: Delhi courts sentences Ansal brothers to 7-year jail term for evidence tampering

    Video Icon
    Olympic medalist PV Sindhu receives Padma Bhushan award from President Ram Nath Kovind (WATCH)-ayh

    Olympic medalist PV Sindhu receives Padma Bhushan award from President Ram Nath Kovind (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP MP Manoj Tiwari takes boat ride in toxic foam-covered Yamuna, slams Delhi government-dnm

    BJP MP Manoj Tiwari takes boat ride in toxic foam-covered Yamuna, slams Delhi government

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Entrepreneur and photographer Gautam Kulkarni on how traveling played a major role throughout his journey-vpn

    Entrepreneur and photographer Gautam Kulkarni on how traveling played a major role throughout his journey

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai-dnm

    Tamil Nadu government orders construction of Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Not Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma to captain India vs Namibia? Sanjay Manjrekar comments

    Video Icon
    UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages gcw

    UGC to translate its existing English literature material into Indian languages

    Video Icon
    Twitter adds new search tool to help users find specific tweets from particular profile gcw

    Twitter adds new search tool to help users find specific tweets from particular profile

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors-dnm

    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors

    Video Icon
    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon
    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission-dnm

    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission

    Video Icon
    NASA Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon-dnm

    NASA’s Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon

    Video Icon