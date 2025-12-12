The Assam Police SIT will submit a charge sheet in singer Zubeen Garg's death case on Friday. Seven people have been arrested. CM Sarma termed the death a 'murder', and MP Gaurav Gogoi has raised concerns about an accused's MEA links.

SIT to Submit Charge Sheet in Zubeen Garg Death Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police will submit the charge sheet in connection with Zubeen Garg's death case to the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Kamrup (Metro) here on Friday, said SIT Chief Munna Prasad Gupta.

Investigation Details and Arrests

On October 21, the SIT team, led by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, met Singapore authorities regarding the case.

So far, the SIT has recorded statements from over 300 individuals.

During the probe, the SIT has arrested seven people, including main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, and Zubeen's PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

All the accused are currently in jail.

MP Gaurav Gogoi Seeks Probe into 'Deeply Troubling' Links

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Deputy Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore this September.

In his letter, Gogoi drew attention to a statement made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state Assembly on November 24, where he claimed that findings of a Special Investigation Team of Assam Police suggested that Garg's death "was a murder."

The Chief Minister further stated that multiple individuals have been booked and that the alleged crime was planned and executed by a group.

Raising serious concerns, Gogoi said one of the accused named in the ongoing investigation had direct links with the organisation of the Singapore festival.

According to him, the individual in question ran an organisation that has, over several years, received "substantial payments amounting to several lakhs of rupees" from the MEA for managing similar cultural events.

Calling the association between an MEA-linked event's organiser and an accused in a murder case "deeply troubling," the MP sought official clarification on the nature of this relationship.

He also expressed disappointment over media reports suggesting that the North East India Festival in Singapore proceeded as scheduled on September 19-2, despite Garg's sudden death.

Meanwhile, singer Zubeen Garg, born on November 18, 1972, in Tura, Meghalaya, came from an Assamese family and was closely tied to his ancestral village, Tamulichiga, in Jhanji, Jorhat.

Though his musical journey took him across India and abroad, he maintained a deep emotional connection to the landscapes, culture, and vibrant spirit of Assam and the wider Northeast.

Garg died on September 19, and the Assam government formed an SIT to investigate his death. (ANI)