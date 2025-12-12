Following a dinner for NDA MPs, BJP's Guru Prakash Paswan said PM Modi believes in dialogue. PM Modi highlighted the NDA's commitment to good governance, while Anurag Thakur expressed gratitude and confidence in future election wins.

BJP leader Guru Prakash Paswan asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in communicating with the representatives of the general public and staying aware of the issues, concerns, incidents, and events happening around the nation. The statement follows PM Modi's dinner for NDA MPs at his residence on Thursday evening. "It happens continuously. Prime Minister Modi believes in dialogue and in communicating with the people's representatives, listening to the people's problems and knowing what is happening in the country; this meeting was held accordingly," the BJP spokesperson told ANI.

NDA family represents shared commitment: PM Modi

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he was delighted to have hosted NDA MPs for dinner and the NDA family represents a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations He added that the alliance would continue working together to strengthen India's development trajectory in the years ahead. "Was a delight to have hosted NDA MPs for dinner at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg this evening. The NDA family represents a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations. Together, we will continue working to strengthen our nation's development journey in the years ahead," PM Modi posted on X.

'Next dinner after Bengal win': Anurag Thakur

Earlier on the same day, BJP MP Anurag Thakur expressed gratitude to PM Modi for inviting MPs for the special dinner and confidently said that the next dinner will be held after victory in the 2026 West Bengal elections. Exuding confidence, Thakur said, "PM Modi has invited us after the bumper historic victory in Bihar. Ab Bihar ke baad agla bhoj Bengal ki jeet ke baad phir hoga."

He further said, "We, the NDA MPs, express gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, who has invited all of us to his residence for a dinner. We will get an opportunity to meet him. We know each other formally, but when PM Modi invites us to his residence, you can see all MPs happy. They are all excited, not just for the dinner but also for the opportunity to meet the PM; if the PM hosts dinner, there can be no bigger opportunity than this."

He further hailed PM Modi, stating that he not only meets people but also connects with them by taking their feedback. "The communication skills that PM Modi has are perhaps not there in any other leader in the world," he added.