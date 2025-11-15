SAS Nagar Police busted an interstate fake currency module, arresting two men from Kurukshetra. The police recovered over Rs 9.90 crore in fake and demonetised currency from the suspects' vehicle in Dera Bassi.

In a major breakthrough against organised crime, SAS Nagar Police on Friday busted an interstate fake currency module and recovered nearly Rs 10 crore in fake and demonetised notes. Two men have been arrested.

According to a release, acting on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav to intensify the crackdown on crime, the SAS Nagar Police achieved a major breakthrough. The Dera Bassi Police busted an interstate fake currency module, recovering over Rs 9.90 crore in fake and demonetised currency. Two individuals were arrested during the operation, informed Senior Superintendent of Police, SAS Nagar, Harmandeep Hans.

Police Operation and Arrests

The arrested accused have been identified as Sachin, resident of Bharat Nagar, Pheowa, Kurukshetra (Haryana), and Gurdeep, resident of Gurdev Nagar, Kurukshetra (Haryana).

Sharing further details of the operation, the SSP stated that a tip-off was received regarding the movement of two suspects linked to an interstate syndicate involved in circulating counterfeit currency. Acting promptly, special teams were constituted under the supervision of SP Rural Manpreet Singh and DSP Dera Bassi Bikramjit Singh Brar. The teams, led by Inspector Sumit Mor (SHO Dera Bassi) and Inspector Malkeet Singh (Incharge Anti-Narcotics Cell), laid a naka near PWD Rest House, Ghaggar Bridge on the Old Ambala-Kalka Highway. The suspects were intercepted while travelling in a white Scorpio-N (HR-41-M-6974), leading to the recovery of Rs 11,05,000 in original demonetised currency and Rs 9 crore 88 lakh in duplicate currency, a release said.

Details of Recovered Currency

The SSP stated that a total of Rs 11,05,000 in original currency was recovered, comprising Rs 7,42,000 in old Rs 1,000 notes, Rs 3,50,000 in old Rs 2,000 notes, and Rs 13,000 in new Rs 500 notes.

The quantity of fake, duplicate or film-shooting currency was seized, which included 80 bundles of old Rs 1,000 notes (around Rs 80 lakh), 60 bundles of new Rs 500 notes (around Rs 30 lakh) and 439 bundles of RS 2,000 notes (around Rs 8.78 crore), amounting to a total of approximately Rs 9.88 crore in fake notes.

Modus Operandi and Criminal Background

The SSP further stated that "initial interrogation of the accused has revealed that they used to place original notes on the outside of bundles while stuffing fake notes inside, to cheat individuals. They have duped several people in Punjab and neighbouring States and have a criminal background with involvement in prior cases of cheating and counterfeit currency."

"An FIR no 248, dated 01/10/2025 u/s 406, 420, and 120-B IPC, with regard to cheating of Rs 7 crores in 2023 from a Mohali resident has been registered against them at Police station Phase-1 Mohali, and several other cases with similar modus operandi have been registered against them in Rajasthan and other States," SSP said.

Fresh Case and Further Investigation

A fresh case has been registered under FIR No 327 dated 13.11.2025, under Sections 318(4), 178, 179, 180, and 182 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), at Police Station Dera Bassi.

Further investigation is underway, and more arrests are likely. (ANI)