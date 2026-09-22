Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal has ordered a strategic shift to combat evolving cybercrime, emphasizing prompt action and targeting entire criminal networks. The police will focus on mule accounts, fake SIMs, and illegal call centers.

New Policing Strategy to Combat Cybercrime

Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal directed changes in policing to adapt to the changing nature of cybercrime, prompt action, and an attack on the entire network of criminals at a cybercrime review meeting.

Police Commissioner stated, "Timely changes are needed in policing in Varanasi. Considering the changing nature and new methods of cybercrime, effective action should be ensured by reaching out to the entire network of criminals through technical resources, cyber intelligence, and prompt action."

Targeting the Entire Criminal Ecosystem

Regular reviews of cybercrime complaints, actions taken against cyber fraudsters, and pending cases should be conducted, Varanasi Police has said. All zone cybercrime in-charges will review and report on progress every 15 days, ensuring more effective action.

Those who open and operate mule accounts and withdraw cyber fraud proceeds should be identified, and effective legal action should be taken. Strict action should also be taken against those who issue fake SIM cards, operate fake call centres, and withdraw cyber fraud proceeds through ATMs, Varanasi police said. While thoroughly examining cybercrime complaints, special emphasis was placed on ensuring effective action, transparency, and quality disposal of complaints and pending cases.

Varanasi Police's Achievements in the Past Year

In the past year, Cyber Crime Police Varanasi thas taken effective action against organised cybercrime, busting 58 cyber gangs and arresting 277 cyber criminals. Legal action was taken against the arrested accused under relevant sections, and they were sent to judicial custody.

In cases of digital arrests, Cyber Crime Police Varanasi arrested 36 cyber criminals in 5 cases. Approximately ₹1.20 crore in cash, mobile phones, four-wheelers, and important electronic/digital equipment related to the cases were recovered from the possession of the accused.

In the past year, 15 illegal call centres were busted, and 175 accused were arrested, taking action against organised cybercrime networks. Effective action was taken by identifying networks involved in fraudulent activities under the guise of investment, defrauding foreign nationals, and promising jobs.

Financial Action and Victim Relief

The Varanasi police also stated that prompt action on complaints related to cybercrime was taken with 16,982 NCRP complaints resolved in the past year. Special emphasis was placed on the timely and quality disposal of each complaint, and instructions were given for regular review and effective monitoring of pending cases.

Prompt financial action was taken in cyber fraud cases, and a hold of ₹ 25 crore was secured. After completing the necessary procedures as per the rules, ₹4.5 crore was returned to the victims, providing significant financial relief to citizens affected by cybercrime.

Curbing Resources and Taking Strict Legal Action

Taking action against resources used in cybercrime, 10,176 mobile numbers and IMEI numbers of 8,262 mobile devices were blocked. This action helped effectively curb the re-misuse of suspected mobile resources used in cybercrime.

Action was taken under the Gangster Act against 21 of the arrested accused with the aim of effectively curbing the organised cybercrime network. Instructions were given for continued and effective action against the organised network, associates, and criminal activities of cyber criminals.

Victim Rescue and Public Awareness Initiatives

550 individuals who were lured and defrauded by cybercriminals were safely rescued. 17 four-wheel-drive vehicles used in cybercrime were also recovered. Victims' safety, coordination with their families, and safe delivery, as needed, were ensured.

More than 25,000 people were made aware of cybersecurity. To prevent cybercrime, a massive public awareness campaign was launched, raising awareness among more than 25,000 people in schools, educational institutions, public places, and major intersections. Citizens were informed about the methods of cyber fraud, preventive measures, and cyber helplines.

Commissioner's Directives and Commendation

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal directed that "public awareness be further expanded, ensuring prompt and quality redressal of cybercrime complaints, immediate assistance to victims, withholding/recovering funds in financial frauds, and effective action against cybercriminal networks."

On September 21, Commissioner Agarwal stated at a cybercrime review meeting held at the camp office that timely changes are needed in policing in Varanasi. Keeping in mind the changing nature and new methods of cybercrime, effective action should be ensured by reaching the entire network of criminals through technical resources, cyber intelligence, and prompt action.

Regularly reviewing cybercrime complaints, actions taken against cyber fraudsters, and pending cases, all zone cyber in-charges will review progress every 15 days. Instructions were given to identify and take strict legal action against those who open and operate mule accounts, withdraw cyber fraud proceeds, issue fake SIM cards, operate fake call centers, and withdraw fraudulent funds through ATMs, according to the commissioner.

Police Commissioner commended the concerned officers and teams for their achievements in the past year, including the busting of 58 cyber gangs, the arrest of 277 cybercriminals, the dismantling of 15 illegal call centers, the disposal of 16,982 NCRP complaints, the seizure of ₹25 crore and the recovery of ₹4.5 crore. He praised their efforts and directed them to make action against cybercrime more effective and result-oriented.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Neetu Kadyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Nripendra, all zone cyber in-charges, cyber nodal officers and employees of police stations were present. (ANI)