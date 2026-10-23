The Punjab Pharmacy Council has cancelled the registration of Ashwani Kumar, the prime suspect in the murder of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, as the CBI investigation into the fatal chemist shop shooting continues in Mansa.

Pharmacist Registration Revoked

Chandigarh [Punjab], October 23 (ANI): The Punjab Pharmacy Council has revoked the pharmacist registration of Ashwani Kumar, the accused medical store operator in the murder case of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, Punjab Pharmacy Council Chairman Sunil Bansal said. Bansal stated that strict action had been taken against Kumar in connection with the murder case. The accused's pharmacist registration, issued on July 10, 2020, has now been cancelled.

CBI Investigation Into Mansa Murder

The action comes amid demands for justice following the killing of Jhota, who was shot dead inside a chemist shop in Punjab's Mansa district on October 13 while livestreaming on Facebook. Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the murder case, naming Kumar and other unidentified persons as accused. The CBI's Special Crime Branch in Chandigarh took over the investigation following consent from the Punjab government and a subsequent notification by the Centre authorising the agency to investigate the case.

The FIR invokes Sections 103(1), 109, 118(1), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959. CBI Inspector Balwinder Singh has been entrusted with the investigation. Kumar, the main accused, was arrested in Rajasthan. A CBI team led by a senior Deputy Inspector General reached Mansa to take over case records and seized material from the Punjab Police.

Case Background and Forensic Probe

According to CBI officials, the agency will examine Jhota's family as part of the initial investigation. Forensic experts, drug controllers and other technical specialists are also expected to assist in the probe. The investigation will examine the circumstances surrounding the murder and possible links between the killing and the alleged illegal sale of banned psychotropic substances at chemist shops. Jhota had reportedly confronted Kumar at a Mansa market over the alleged illegal sale of addictive drugs to an elderly person. Gunfire subsequently broke out, killing Jhota and injuring four others. The CBI took over the investigation following demands from the activist's family and political pressure. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

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