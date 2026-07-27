BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu and the SAD demanded Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains' resignation over multiple paper leaks. SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema also called for better prevention, security protocols, and SOPs over just harsher penalties.

SAD Leader Calls for Prevention Over Punishment Meanwhile, Senior leader, Shiromani Akali Dal, Daljit Singh Cheema said that the government is proposing amendments to the paper leak law to impose stricter penalties but the priority should be preventing paper leaks in the first place through stronger security protocols and clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). "The government is proposing amendments to the paper leak law to impose stricter penalties, including fast-track courts, quicker investigations, fines of up to Rs 10 crore, and increasing the minimum prison sentence from three to five years, and the maximum sentence of ten years... The priority should be preventing paper leaks in the first place through stronger security protocols and clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The law was enacted in 2024, yet amendments are already needed, suggesting it was introduced without fully addressing all issues. Future efforts should focus more on prevention than on harsher punishment alone. It is also worth considering whether all examinations need to be centrally conducted," he said in Chandigarh. 'Strengthen Cooperative Federalism': Cheema "As a federal country, India should empower states to conduct their own entrance examinations, while the Government of India provides security standards, SOPs, and tech support. Given the vast geographical, linguistic, infrastructural, and technological differences across states, a single centralised system remains vulnerable to paper leaks. Since states already provide the infrastructure, staff, police, and examination centres, they should be trusted with greater responsibility. Strengthening cooperative federalism and reducing the trust deficit between the Centre and the states would create a more secure examination system and better protect students' interests," Cheema further said.(ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday demanded Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains' resignation over alleged paper leak in Punjab. Speaking to reporters, Bittu said, "They have leaked and sold papers. Even sanitation workers, who do some of the most essential work, have not been made permanent or given proper employment... The Punjab Education Minister should resign...."The remarks came after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Bains, alleging that six paper leaks, including the Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test, Class 12 English exam, and pharmacy officer test, had affected lakhs of aspirants in the state.Meanwhile, Senior leader, Shiromani Akali Dal, Daljit Singh Cheema said that the government is proposing amendments to the paper leak law to impose stricter penalties but the priority should be preventing paper leaks in the first place through stronger security protocols and clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). "The government is proposing amendments to the paper leak law to impose stricter penalties, including fast-track courts, quicker investigations, fines of up to Rs 10 crore, and increasing the minimum prison sentence from three to five years, and the maximum sentence of ten years... The priority should be preventing paper leaks in the first place through stronger security protocols and clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The law was enacted in 2024, yet amendments are already needed, suggesting it was introduced without fully addressing all issues. Future efforts should focus more on prevention than on harsher punishment alone. It is also worth considering whether all examinations need to be centrally conducted," he said in Chandigarh."As a federal country, India should empower states to conduct their own entrance examinations, while the Government of India provides security standards, SOPs, and tech support. Given the vast geographical, linguistic, infrastructural, and technological differences across states, a single centralised system remains vulnerable to paper leaks. Since states already provide the infrastructure, staff, police, and examination centres, they should be trusted with greater responsibility. Strengthening cooperative federalism and reducing the trust deficit between the Centre and the states would create a more secure examination system and better protect students' interests," Cheema further said.(ANI)