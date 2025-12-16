Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to 2nd Lt Arun Khetarpal, Param Vir Chakra, on his 'Balidan Diwas'. Khetarpal is remembered for his exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak war's Battle of Basantar.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid homage to 2nd Lt Arun Khetarpal, Param Vir Chakra (Posthumous), on his 'Balidan Diwas', commemorating his supreme sacrifice and exemplary courage during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the X post, Defence Minister wrote, 'Remembering and paying my tributes to 2nd Lt Arun Khetarpal, Param Vir Chakra (P), on his 'Balidan Diwas'. During the 1971 war, he chose the nation over self and duty over life, standing firm in the face of grave danger. His supreme sacrifice and indomitable courage remain a timeless inspiration for India."

Early Life and Military Lineage

Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was born into a military family on 14 October 1950 in Pune. Second Lieutenant Arun was the elder of the two sons of Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal and Mrs Maheshwari Khetarpal, according to a Ministry of Defence release. Several generations of his family had served in the military; he had a natural affinity for the Army. While his grandfather served in the British Army during World War I, his great-grandfather served in the Sikh army and fought against the British, as stated in the release.

For Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal's exemplary bravery and devotion to duty, he was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously. He attended the Lawrence School, Sanawar, in the Kasauli Hills of Himachal Pradesh, where he excelled in both academics and athletics. He joined the National Defence Academy in June 1967.

Heroism in the 1971 War

On 16 December 1971, Pakistani Armour launched their first counterattack under the cover of a smokescreen at Jarpal, targeting the 'B' Squadron. When our troops were heavily outnumbered by enemy forces, the squadron commander asked for reinforcements. Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was in 'A' squadron, after hearing this radio transmission, responded to the call and led his troops toward the enemy attack. On the way, his troop was subjected to heavy fire from enemy strongholds and recoilless-gun positions along the route, which were still holding out in the bridgehead established by our men over the Basantar River.

A fierce battle broke out when the enemy launched an armoured squadron attack against the sector held by three of our tanks, one of which was manned by Second Lieutenant Khetarpal. Ten enemy tanks were damaged and destroyed, of which Second Lieutenant Khetarpal personally destroyed four.

The Supreme Sacrifice

According to the release, during the battle, Second Lieutenant Khetarpal's tank was hit and caught fire, leaving him seriously injured. Upon realising that the enemy was still pressing the offensive in this sector, disregarding his severe wounds, Lieutenant Khetarpal persisted in confronting the enemy despite the fact that his tank was on fire. Before his tank was hit a second time, he destroyed one more enemy tank, but due to the hit, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was fatally injured.

Due to his supreme sacrifice, the enemy couldn't achieve the victory he was so desperately pursuing.