Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahshank Mani on Tuesday said that the process of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is progressing steadily and is being presented to the citizens of India in a transparent manner. Speaking to ANI, Mani added that the publication of the electoral roll will strengthen the backbone of the Constitution and contribute to the nation's overall development. "The process of SIR is progressing, and it is presented to the citizens of India in a transparent manner. I believe that the backbone of the Constitution will be stronger after the publication of the electoral roll, and it will lead to the development of the Nation. For this move, I want to thank the Government,' he said.

ECI Publishes Draft Rolls for Five States/UTs

On Monday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that draft electoral rolls for West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep will be published on Tuesday (December 16). The electoral body has directed Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and District Electoral Officers (DEOs) to share hard copies of the draft rolls with all recognised political parties to ensure transparency in the process.

In a move to enhance accessibility, the draft electoral rolls will also be uploaded to the official websites of CEOs and DEOs, allowing citizens to verify their voter information online.

Additionally, the ECI has mandated that comprehensive lists of voters categorised as absent, shifted, dead, or duplicate entries will be uploaded on the CEO and DEO websites. This step is aimed at maintaining the accuracy and integrity of the electoral database.

Mani Responds to Omar Abdullah's Remarks

On the 'Vote chori has nothing to do with it INDI alliance' remarks of Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, Shashank Mani said that CM Omar Abdullah understands that the SIR exercise is not meant to target anyone but aims to update the voter list.

Speaking on the issue, Mani stated, "I think Omar ji is understanding that the aim of SIR is not to harm anyone but to bring out the real voter list. He realises that this is an issue of electoral reforms only. In this way, people will keep separating themselves from the INDIA alliance."

He added that the revision process is a step towards ensuring transparency in electoral rolls and strengthening democratic processes in the Union Territory. (ANI)