Punjab and Haryana experienced a slight dip in minimum temperatures, remaining near normal, according to the IMD. Haryana's lowest was 8.5°C, while Punjab's was 7.7°C. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality was in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 197.

Minimum Temperatures Dip in Punjab, Haryana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, on Saturday reported a slight fall in the average minimum temperatures across Punjab and Haryana, with conditions remaining near normal in both states.

According to IMD, Haryana recorded a fall of 0.6 degrees Celsius in the average minimum temperature compared to Friday. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Bhiwani and Mandkola (Mewat) at 8.5 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius, witnessing a fall of 1.6 degrees Celsius over the previous day.

Among other major stations in Haryana, Ambala recorded 11.8 degrees Celsius, Hisar 8.7 degrees Celsius, Karnal 9.3 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 9.6 degrees Celsius and Narnaul 10.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, the average minimum temperature fell by 0.3 degrees Celsius and remained near normal. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Hoshiarpur (AWS) at 7.7 degrees Celsius. Amritsar recorded 8.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 9.6 degrees Celsius, Patiala 10.5 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 8.2 degrees Celsius and Faridkot 8.0 degrees Celsius.

The IMD further informed that no rainfall was recorded at any station in Punjab, Haryana or Chandigarh during the past 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM.

Delhi Air Quality in 'Moderate' Category

Meanwhile today, the national capital's air quality slightly deteriorated, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 197 at 8.00 am, placing it in the 'moderate' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Anand Vihar recorded a 'poor' AQI of 265, while RK Puram also reported a 'poor' AQI of 247. In contrast, IGI Airport T3 Delhi recorded an AQI of 176, classified as 'moderate' per CPCB data.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.