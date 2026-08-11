Jalna Police seized 44 illegal weapons, including swords and daggers, allegedly brought from Ajmer for sale. One person with a criminal history has been arrested, and police are searching for another accused involved in the case.

Jalna Police in Maharashtra have seized 44 illegal weapons, including 22 swords, 15 daggers and four choppers, in a major action against the illegal procurement and sale of weapons in the district.

Weapons brought from Ajmer for sale

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Jalna) Anant Kulkarni said preliminary information gathered during the investigation indicates that the weapons were brought from Ajmer and had allegedly been procured for the purpose of sale. "Preliminary information indicates that these weapons were brought from Ajmer. They had been procured for sale," Kulkarni said. Police have arrested one accused in connection with the seizure.

Accused has criminal history

The officer said the arrested accused has a criminal history and that efforts are being made to apprehend another person allegedly involved in the case. "The arrested accused has a criminal history, and efforts are underway to arrest another accused," Kulkarni said.

Investigation into larger network underway

The seizure included 22 swords, 15 daggers and four choppers, among other weapons. Police are now investigating the exact source of the weapons, the intended buyers and the network involved in allegedly transporting and supplying them. Further details are awaited. (ANI)