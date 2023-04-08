Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab govt offices to remain open from 7:30 am to 2 pm from May 2; check details

    CM Mann said the decision was taken following discussions with many people, including state government employees. He further said the change in office timings during summer will ease the load on electricity demand.

    First Published Apr 8, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday (April 8) said his government has decided to change office timings from 7:30 am to 2 pm from next month. Presently, the office timings of the state government departments is 9 am to 5 pm.

    In a video message, CM Mann said, "The Punjab government has decided that from May 2, all the government offices will open at 7:30 am and close at 2 pm."

    The new office timing will remain in force till July 15, he said. Mann said the decision was taken following discussions with many people, including state government employees. He further said the change in office timings during summer will ease the load on electricity demand.

    "Power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has stated that peak load (of electricity) starts after 1.30 pm and if government offices are shut at 2 pm, then it will help in reducing peak load by 300 to 350 MW," the chief minister said.

    "I will also reach my office at 7.30 am," he added.

    On Friday, CM Mann had stated that Punjab has cleared its entire electricity subsidy bill of Rs 20,200 crore for the last financial year and has witnessed a jump in excise and GST revenue.

    Addressing the media, CM Mann said the state has registered a revenue of Rs 8,841 crore for the financial year 2022-23, up by 41.41 percent when compared to 2021-22. 

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2023, 6:00 PM IST
