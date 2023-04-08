Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sadly, Telangana govt delaying Centre's projects in the state': PM Modi attacks KCR in Hyderabad

    Addressing a public rally in Hyderabad, PM Modi said that the state government was not cooperating with the centre in implementing various schemes and initiatives that would benefit the people of Telangana.

    First Published Apr 8, 2023, 2:11 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (April 8) slammed Telangana's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and its Chief K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, and accused them of obstructing the centre's development projects and indulging in 'parivarvaad' (family rule) and corruption.

    "I am pained at the non-cooperation of the state government in the centre's projects. This is affecting the dreams of the people of Telangana," PM Modi said.

    "I appeal to the state government to not allow any obstruction in developments being planned for Telangana people," the Prime Minister said.

    "'Parivarvaad' and corruption are not different. Corruption begins to grow where there is 'parivarvaad'," PM Mod added, reiterating the BJP's charges of nepotism and graft in the BRS regime.

    The Prime Minister also said that the Centre was committed to fulfilling the dreams of the citizens in Telangana and had allocated Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure modernisation in this year's budget.

