Congress MP Jairam Ramesh slammed the Centre over a US 30-day waiver for India to buy Russian oil, calling it an 'attack on sovereignty.' Party President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged PM Modi is being 'blackmailed' by the US over the issue.

Congress Calls US Waiver an 'Attack on Sovereignty'

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday lashed out at the Central government as he viewed the US' 30-day waiver for New Delhi to purchase Russian oil as an "attack" on the country's sovereignty. Speaking with ANI, Jairam Ramesh said the announcement from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is "highly objectionable" as he questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'silence' over the issue. "The statement of the US Treasury Secretary is highly objectionable. Our government should decide that from where, when and how much oil we would buy. This is an issue of sovereignty. Who is America to give us the certificate? Why are our PM, Foreign Minister and Oil minister are silent on this? This is an attack on our sovereignty," Jairam Ramesh said.

Issue to be Raised in Parliament

Jairam Ramesh said that Congress will flag this issue along with the India-US trade deal in the parliament, as he objected to receiving every announcement from Washington "This will be raised in the Parliament, along with the issue of the trade deal. Why do we get all the information from Washington? When Operation Sindoor was halted, the first announcement was made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio... We get to know about whether or not we will purchase Russian oil... Statements would not suffice; there must be discussions on the working of Commerce Ministry, External Affairs Ministry," he said.

Context of the 30-Day Waiver

This comes after Bessent on Thursday (local time) announced the 30-day measure to counter Iran during the conflict in West Asia, which has severely affected the Gulf countries supplying crude oil.

Kharge Alleges PM Modi is 'Blackmailed' by US

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that India's strategic autonomy and national sovereignty are under a "dire threat." In an X post, Mallikarjun Kharge strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he was being "blackmailed" by the US.

Recalling PM Modi's "Main desh nahi jhukne doonga" (will not let the nation bow down), calling it a mere slogan to win elections. He said that words such as "allow" and "permission" are used for sanctioned states, not for equal partners in the global order. Kharge wrote on X, "India's strategic autonomy and national sovereignty are under dire threat because PM Modi is getting blackmailed on the Epstein Files and the Adani Case. The US proclamation to 'allow' and grant us 'permission' to buy Russian oil, as a 'waiver for 30-days', clearly demonstrates the Modi Govt is continuously ceding diplomatic space. This is the kind of language which is used for sanctioned states, and not India, who has been a responsible and an equal partner in the global order."

Implications for India's Energy Supply

Washington has said that it expects New Delhi to "ramp up" purchases of US oil after this short-term waiver. Indian ceramic and fertiliser industries are expected to be affected by the hampering of the energy supply due to dependence on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. India sources nearly 40 per cent of its oil imports from the region, with a significant portion transported through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Background on West Asia Conflict

Meanwhile, the conflict in West Asia has entered its seventh day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country on February 28. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)