Former Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu is the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, replacing VK Saxena. He thanked PM Modi and Amit Shah. The move is part of a major reshuffle of Governors and LGs by President Droupadi Murmu ahead of elections.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu Appointed New Delhi LG

Former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Friday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah after he was appointed the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi (LG). In an X post, Sandhu said that he is committed to serving the people in the national capital with dedication and humility.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the most revered Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has provided me the opportunity to serve the people of Delhi as Lieutenant Governor. His leadership and visionary guidance have always been a source of inspiration. I am also grateful for the trust and guidance of the Home Minister Amit Shah. I am committed to serving the people of Delhi and the nation with dedication, loyalty, and humility," Sandhu wrote.

Major Reshuffle of Governors and LGs

President Droupadi Murmu has effected a major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country on Thursday, just ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. In the reshuffle, Taranjit Singh Sandhu replaced VK Saxena, who has now been appointed as the Ladakh LG. Taranjit Sandhu was also a BJP candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Additionally, senior leader Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed as Nagaland Governor, and Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain has been named Governor of Bihar.

Bihar Minister Deepak Prakash congratulated Nand Kishore Yadav and Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain. Prakash said, "I congratulate him (Hasnain). His tenure will focus on Bihar's progress and development, and how he can assist the Bihar government in this regard... I also congratulate him (Nand Kishore Yadav). He will now be in a new role."

In other key changes, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been named Governor of Telangana, while Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has been transferred to serve as Governor of Maharashtra. Furthermore, Kavinder Gupta, the outgoing Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, has been appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will discharge the additional functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu.