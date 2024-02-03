Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    LK Advani to be honoured with Bharat Ratna: All about the BJP stalwart & one of Indian politics' key architect

    Advani, known for his intellectual acumen, unyielding principles, and unwavering commitment to the vision of a robust and prosperous India, emerged as a key architect of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

    Lal Krishna Advani was born on November 8, 1927, in the pre-Partition era in Sindh. His early years were spent in St. Patrick's School, Karachi, where his burgeoning patriotic fervour led him to join the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the age of 14. This decision marked the inception of a stellar political career that would span decades.

    Advani, known for his intellectual acumen, unyielding principles, and unwavering commitment to the vision of a robust and prosperous India, emerged as a key architect of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee attested to Advani's steadfast dedication, emphasizing his resilience in upholding nationalist values while adapting to the demands of the political milieu.

    Born to Kishenchand Advani and Gyanidevi, Lal Krishna Advani's journey unfolded against the backdrop of significant socio-political changes. His schooling at St. Patrick’s High School in Karachi laid the foundation for his academic pursuits. During the Quit India Movement in 1942, Advani enrolled in Dayaram Gidumal National College, Hyderabad, signaling his early engagement with national affairs. Subsequently, in 1944, he ventured into teaching at Model High School, Karachi, reflecting his commitment to education.

    Post-Partition in 1947, Advani relocated to Delhi, transitioning into the role of an RSS pracharak in Rajasthan. Over the next few years, he played a pivotal role in organizing RSS activities in Alwar, Bharatpur, Kota, Bundi, and Jhalawar. His leadership skills and dedication led to his appointment as the secretary of the RSS branch in Karachi.

    The political trajectory of Advani gained momentum with his association with the Jana Sangh, the precursor to the BJP, in 1951. Initially appointed as the secretary of the party's unit in Rajasthan, he later shifted to Delhi in 1957 to assist Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His journey in national politics took a significant turn when he became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1970, a position he held until 1989.

    Advani's influence extended beyond party roles. In 1972, he assumed the presidency of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, marking a significant milestone in his political career. His collaboration with Vajpayee continued, and together they played a pivotal role in the foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1980. Advani emerged as the face of the party's assertive Hindutva ideology.

    The 1990s witnessed Advani's prominence in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He spearheaded the historic Ram Rath Yatra, commencing from Somnath on September 25, 1990, with the aim of garnering support for the construction of a Ram temple. This movement played a transformative role, propelling the BJP from two parliamentary seats in 1984 to 161 seats in 1996, marking a watershed moment in Indian politics.

    Advani's political journey was marked by several key ministerial roles. He served as the information and broadcasting minister in the Janata Party under the prime ministership of Morarji Desai in 1975. His tenure as the Union home minister in the BJP-led coalition government in 1998 and 1999, as well as his role as the deputy prime minister in 2002, further solidified his impact on national governance.

    Beyond his political endeavors, Lal Krishna Advani is also recognized for his literary contributions. His books, including "My Country My Life" (2008), "As I See It" (2011), and others, provide insights into his perspectives on the nation's socio-political landscape.

    In acknowledgment of his outstanding contributions, Advani was honored with the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award in 1999 by the Indian Parliamentary Group. As the nation reflects on the legacy of this political stalwart, Lal Krishna Advani's life stands as a testament to his enduring impact on Indian politics and society.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
