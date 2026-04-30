Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing busted a drug smuggling network in Amritsar, arresting one accused and recovering 6 kg of heroin. The network was allegedly operated by a Dubai-based handler, Antarpreet Singh of Sultanwind.

Drug Network with Dubai Link Busted in Amritsar

The Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police in Amritsar has busted a drug smuggling network and apprehended one accused linked to Dubai-based handler Antarpreet Singh of Sultanwind. According to Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, six kilograms of heroin were recovered from the accused. Police have registered an FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

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Punjab DGP stated in a statement on X, "Acting swiftly on specific inputs, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, busts a narcotics smuggling network, apprehends one accused and recovers 6 Kg Heroin near Adda Manawala on the Amritsar-Jalandhar highway. Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused was acting at the behest of a Dubai, UAE - based handler, Antarpreet Singh of Sultanwind, who is involved in narcotics trafficking and has multiple cases registered against him."

"An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network. Punjab Police remains committed to dismantling drug networks and ensuring a safe, drug-free Punjab," the statement read. Further details on the case are awaited. Probe is underway.

Major Inter-State Narcotics Module Busted in Hoshiarpur

Earlier on April 20. Hoshiarpur Police busted a major inter-state foreign-linked narcotics and illegal arms module with the arrest of its four operatives and recovered 9.925 kg of heroin, two .30 bore foreign-made pistols, along with eight magazines and 40 live cartridges from their possession, said DGP Gaurav Yadav.

The arrested accused were identified as Manjinder Singh alias Sonu, a resident of village Pathralian in Hoshiarpur; Shivam Bhandari, a resident of Dhina in Jalandhar; Sahil Masih alias Monu of village Pakhoke Tahli in Gurdaspur; and Ramel Roger of Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur, according to a release.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested accused were in direct contact with foreign-based gangsters and were acting as their local handlers, facilitating drug trafficking and the supply of illegal weapons in the region. (ANI)