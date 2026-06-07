HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu withdraws salary deferment, says arrears to be paid next month. He also directed the release of pension arrears for the 65-70 age group and assured timely pension for HRTC pensioners, citing improved state finances.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday presided over a high-level review meeting of the Finance Department and reviewed the financial situation of the State. He directed the department to withdraw the notification regarding the deferment of salaries, with the exception of the Chief Minister. He said that the arrears of the deferred salary would be released along with the full salary next month.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Chief Minister said that the financial condition of the State has improved significantly due to the pragmatic policies and sustained efforts of the present State Government. He added that the State's economy has shown encouraging results and Himachal Pradesh is steadily moving towards self-reliance. He further stated that the government has successfully plugged several loopholes that had led to financial leakages and corruption in the past, thereby strengthening the State's fiscal position.

Sukhu directed the Finance Department to release the pending pension arrears of all pensioners in the 65-70 year age group. He said that the arrears would be disbursed next month. The Chief Minister assured that the State Government would make available all funds required for this purpose.

Reviewing the pending arrears and Dearness Allowance (DA) of employees, the Chief Minister said that government employees are the backbone of the State and the government remains committed to safeguarding their welfare and interests. He reiterated that the present State Government had restored the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to ensure the social and financial security of employees. CM Sukhu said that following the restoration of OPS, the Union Government had withheld financial assistance amounting to Rs. 1,200 crore due to the State. He maintained that had this amount not been withheld, the State Government would have been in a position to clear the pending arrears of employees. Nevertheless, he said that the State Government is sympathetically considering the demands of employees. Principal Secretary Finance Devesh Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Singhmar, Special Secretary Finance Saurabh Jassal and other senior officers of the department were present in the meeting.

Relief for HRTC Pensioners

Separately, a delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Pensioners Joint Action Committee called on CM Sukhu on Sunday. During the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of ensuring the timely disbursement of pension on fixed dates every month. He said that all HRTC pensioners would receive their pension between the 7th and 10th of every month. To facilitate this, the State Government will provide a monthly grant of Rs. 23 crore.

He said that the present State Government is committed to the welfare of employees and pensioners and is making every effort to safeguard their interests. Expressing their gratitude, the pensioners thanked the Chief Minister for this initiative. They stated that during the previous BJP government, HRTC pensioners often had to wait two to three months to receive their pension, causing significant financial hardship. They added that timely pension disbursement would greatly ease their difficulties.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the significant contribution of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) to the development of the State and said that both serving employees and pensioners have played an important role in strengthening the organisation. He also directed the HRTC management to expedite the commencement of pension benefits for employees who retired after October 2025 and have not yet started receiving their pension. He said that a pension is a rightful entitlement of retired employees and instructed the management to take appropriate action in this regard.

In addition, the Chief Minister announced the release of Rs. 20 crore to HRTC towards medical reimbursement claims to facilitate the settlement of pending liabilities.

CM Sukhu said that the State Government is undertaking reforms in HRTC to ensure that there are no delays in the payment of salaries and pensions. He noted that HRTC receives approximately Rs. 1,500 crore annually, including around Rs. 800 crore generated through its own revenue and Rs. 720 crore received as grant-in-aid from the State Government. Despite this, the corporation continues to incur losses. He attributed this primarily to HRTC's extensive fleet of nearly 3,000 buses, which significantly increases operational expenditure and contributes to the financial burden on the organisation.

Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Singhmar, Managing Director HRTC Dr. Nipun Jindal and representatives of the Joint Action Committee, including Secretary Rajender Thakur, Devaraj Thakur, Brij Lal Thakur and others, were present on the occasion.