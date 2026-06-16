Bathinda Police arrested an advocate and his associate, recovering heroin and methamphetamine ('ice'). The accused allegedly procured the drugs from a Delhi-based supplier. An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered as the probe continues.

Bathinda Police on Tuesday claimed a breakthrough in its anti-drug drive after arresting two persons, including an advocate, and recovering heroin and methamphetamine, commonly known as "ice", from their possession.

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Two Arrested with Heroin and 'Ice'

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bathinda Narinder Singh said the arrests were made as part of the Punjab government's ongoing campaign against drug abuse and narcotics trafficking. "Bathinda Police achieved a major success when a team received information that Rohit Sharma and his accomplice, Gurpreet Singh alias Dimpy, were intercepted with drugs in a vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, 13.5 grams of ice and 14 grams of heroin were recovered from their possession," Singh said.

According to the police, Rohit Sharma is an advocate by profession, while Gurpreet Singh works as his associate. An FIR, numbered 69, has been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

Investigation Points to Delhi Supplier

Providing details of the probe, SP Singh said preliminary interrogation suggested that the contraband had been procured from a supplier based in Delhi. "During our interrogation, it has come to light that these drugs were purchased from someone in Delhi. Our main focus of investigation right now is to identify the supplier," he said.

The officer said the quantity of narcotics recovered falls under the non-commercial category under the NDPS Act. However, police are trying to widen the investigation to identify others involved in the drug trade. "The recovery done is in a non-commercial quantity. We are trying to extend our investigation to reach out to others involved in the business," Singh said.

Asked about reports regarding the political affiliations of the accused, the SP declined to comment. "We can't comment about that," he said.

The officer further said investigators have identified a monetary motive behind the alleged drug-related activities of the accused and are examining their financial assets and properties as part of the ongoing probe. "As of now, the monetary motive has been identified, and we are looking into the properties of the accused apprehended," Singh said.

Punjab Police has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking and substance abuse under the state government's anti-drug campaign, carrying out sustained operations across districts to dismantle narcotics supply chains and identify key suppliers.