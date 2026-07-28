RJD's Tejashwi Yadav expresses confidence in winning the upcoming Bankipur by-election, accusing the BJP of cheating youth, farmers, and women. He also demands a judicial inquiry into the alleged use of AK-47 rifles during Siwan NEET protests.

Tejashwi Yadav Accuses BJP, Demands Judicial Probe

Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday expressed confidence in winning the upcoming Bankipur assembly by-election. "We are clearly going to win the election..." Yadav told ANI.

Later, addressing reporters, the RJD National President accused the BJP of cheating the youth, farmers, and women of the Bankipur constituency. Additionally, Yadav demanded a formal judicial inquiry into the alleged use of AK-47 rifles by security forces while controlling the crowd in Siwan NEET protests. "Party members and our candidate have been campaigning continuously in the constituency... When it comes to the election promises made, such as providing crores of jobs or giving ₹2 lakh to women, there has been a stark gap between what the BJP promised and what was actually delivered on the ground... We are fully confident of winning this election. People see how the BJP has cheated the youth, farmers, and women... Secondly, regarding the demands we raised, we had issued an ultimatum to the government, and I personally sent a message to the Chief Minister warning of a massive agitation if our demands weren't met. They were forced to concede on two issues under pressure. When the public takes to the streets, the government is compelled to yield. We still demand a judicial inquiry into the AK-47 incident..." said Yadav.

Bye-Elections Announced in Three States

The Election Commission of India has announced bye-elections for three Legislative Assemblies: Datia in Madhya Pradesh, Manjalpur in Gujarat, and Bankipur in Bihar. The polling will be conducted on July 30, and the counting of votes wil take place on August 3. The Bankipur constituency fell vacant following the resignation of BJP President Nitin Nabin, while Datia was rendered vacant due to the disqualification of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti. Additionally, the Manjalpur seat became vacant following the demise of BJP MLA Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel. (ANI)