RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav warned of a statewide protest if cases against student protesters aren't dropped. Shiv Sena (UBT) also demanded withdrawal of FIRs in Maharashtra and accused the Centre of targeting students while protecting criminals.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday warned of a statewide protest from July 30 if cases registered against student protesters are not withdrawn. Addressing a roadshow in Patna, Yadav said he had received information that families of the students were distressed as those detained had not yet been released and the cases against them had not been withdrawn.

"I have received information that many family members are still distressed and disappointed that the students have not yet been released. The cases have not been withdrawn so far. If all the cases are not withdrawn by tomorrow evening, protests will be held across Bihar starting at 7 am on July 30," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Backs Protesters

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) has also demanded that the BJP-led government in Maharashtra withdraw all FIRs and notices issued to protesters over demonstrations against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The party also alleged that social media users were being sent takedown notices for posts and reels expressing their views on the issue.

In a statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) said it would extend legal assistance to protesters facing cases and pursue matters related to the alleged use of force by the police. The party further demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister speak on the alleged MH-CET paper leak, stating that admissions after the entrance tests were scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Sanjay Raut Accuses Govt of Double Standards

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut launched a sharp attack on the Centre over its handling of student protests against NEET examination irregularities, accusing the government of "washing rapists clean" after they join the BJP while targeting students with criminal cases.

"All kinds of criminals enter your party--rapists, those involved in ED cases, those facing CBI cases, those facing major charges, those accused of looting the country. You put all of them into your washing machine, wash them clean, and take them into your party to make them 'pure'. But regarding these young people, you seem to hold a completely different opinion," Raut told reporters.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader alleged that despite an understanding being reached on the issue, FIRs against student protesters were not being withdrawn and new charges were instead being added.

"The issue on which an agreement was reached included a crucial point: that all FIRs filed against young protesters across the country should be withdrawn. However, whether in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, or Delhi, the government is trying to ruin the careers of all these students by slapping new legal sections on them," he said. Referring to student leader Neha Bora's visit to Patna, Raut said criminal cases had been registered against students in several states, including Bihar, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)