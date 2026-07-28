Punjab Congress leaders threatened to approach the High Court over alleged police brutality against sanitation workers in Barnala. The party submitted evidence to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, demanding an FIR and action.

Congress Demands Action, Threatens Legal Recourse

Punjab Congress president and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said that his party would approach the High Court over alleged police action against sanitation workers in Barnala, Punjab, if no action is taken on the matter. Warring said that the party had met the National Commission and submitted Medico-Legal Case (MLC) reports, photographs and videos showing injuries sustained by the sanitation workers.

"We met with the National Commission. They assured us that they would issue a notice and take strict action. We have the Medico-Legal Case (MLC) reports. We submitted numerous photographs showing the injuries sustained by the sanitation workers. We provided all these photographs and videos, and we are fully confident that the Chairman will take action. We will definitely approach the High Court. If nothing happens, we will go to court," Warring told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Amar Singh today said the party had approached the authorities to lodge a complaint over the alleged lathi-charge on sanitation workers in Barnala, Punjab, and demanded an inquiry into the incident. Speaking to ANI, Amar Singh said, "We came to lodge a complaint about the lathi-charge on sanitation workers in Barnala and to demand that an inquiry commission be sent. We want an FIR registered and action taken against the police personnel who assaulted the sanitation workers at the Chief Minister's behest."

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla today said the party had approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes over the alleged assault on sanitation workers in Barnala, Punjab, and demanded registration of an FIR against those responsible. Speaking to ANI, Aujla said the party had submitted the Medico-Legal Case (MLC) reports to the Commission and sought action against those who allegedly assaulted 15 sanitation workers, including elderly people and women.

"We met the National Commission for Scheduled Castes to complain about the atrocities committed against sanitation workers in Barnala, Punjab. We submitted the MLC reports to the Commission members and requested that an FIR be registered against those who assaulted the 15 victims, including elderly people, mothers, and sisters. Since MLC reports have been filed, it confirms that an assault took place, and action must be taken," Aujla said. He alleged that both the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party governments were using force against people and accused them of behaving like dictators. "The situation is the same under both governments. The BJP rules with the lathi, and the Aam Aadmi Party is doing the same. Both are behaving like dictators. We will pursue this matter and also approach the High Court," he added.

Punjab Govt Responds with Salary Hike, SIT Probe

Earlier on July 27, following the protests in Barnala, the Punjab government had hiked the monthly salaries of the contractual sanitation workers to Rs 20,500, State Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced on Monday. Addressing reporters in Chandigarh, Bains informed that the sanitation workers have called off their strike in Barnala.

He said, "This decision has been taken in the interest of our sanitation workers. The salaries of contract employees, which were previously only Rs 10,500, have been doubled to Rs 20,500; furthermore, work is being done to address various other welfare-related issues concerning them. "When asked about the police action against the protesting sanitation workers, the Punjab Minister said that Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satbir Singh Bains was suspended and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident.

"The DSP has been suspended, and an SIT comprising police and senior civil officials has been constituted. They will record the statements of all the victims, review all available video footage, examine eyewitness accounts, and take action accordingly. Yes, the sanitation workers' union has called off the strike," he said. Bains had announced the decision at a press conference in Chandigarh, where he said, "After increasing it from Rs 10,500 to Rs 14,000, now it has been approved to increase it to Rs 20,500 per month. "

The sanitation workers were on strike in Barnala for increased salaries and regular job contracts. The police action ignited a stir in the state, prompting the government to suspend the DSP as the state is scheduled to hold elections next year. (ANI)