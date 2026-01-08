Four members of a family were found dead at their home in Punjab. Police suspect builder Amandeep Singh killed his wife and two young daughters before dying by suicide. The incident came to light after the househelp found the gate locked from inside.

A possible family tragedy unfolded on Thursday morning after a man, his wife and two daughters were found dead in Punjab's Harman Nagar. The family members were found dead inside their home. Police said a 42-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two young daughters before taking his own life. The shocking incident came to light after repeated knocks at the house went unanswered.

The case is being investigated from all angles, police officials said, as they work to understand what led to the tragic deaths.

According to the police, the family’s househelp arrived at the residence on Thursday morning and noticed that the main gate was locked from the inside. After knocking several times and receiving no response, she alerted a tenant and a neighbour living nearby.

When there was still no reply from inside the house, the gate was forced open. Inside, all four family members were found lying in a pool of blood. The police were immediately informed. The deceased have been identified as:

Amandeep Singh (42)

Jasveer Kaur (40), his wife

Manveer Kaur (10), their elder daughter

Parmeet Kaur (6), their younger daughter

Police said the entire family lived together on the ground floor of the house.

Police suspect murder followed by suicide

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said the initial findings suggest that Amandeep Singh may have killed his wife and daughters before dying by suicide. However, he made it clear that all possible aspects are being examined.

"It seems to be a case of suicide by Amandeep, who apparently killed his family members, but the police will investigate all the possible aspects," the SSP said.

No final conclusion has been drawn yet, and further investigation is underway.

Amandeep Singh worked as a builder and financier, police said. He had recently set up a new salon, and its opening was scheduled in the coming days. The family had shifted to the current house only five months ago.

Another family from Jharkhand lived on the first floor of the same building as tenants, while Amandeep and his family occupied the ground floor.

Police teams have begun checking CCTV footage from the surrounding area to trace the sequence of events. Statements from neighbours, the househelp, and the tenant living upstairs have already been recorded.

The SSP said the investigation would focus on understanding the motive and circumstances behind the incident.

The incident has left residents of Harman Nagar stunned. Neighbours described the family as quiet ands and said they never noticed any serious disputes. The deaths of the two young girls have added to the deep sense of grief in the area.

Police said further details would be shared once the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies)