The rift in Punjab Congress was exposed during a party event where slogans were raised for Charanjit Singh Channi and against Bhupesh Baghel. The leadership has threatened action, highlighting a deep divide over the state presidency.

The simmering tensions within the Punjab Congress spilt into public view once again on Saturday, as slogans in support of Punjab Congress Campaign Committee Chairperson Charanjit Singh Channi rang out even as Punjab Congress President and MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring took the stage at a party event in Sangrur and Patiala. Slogans were also raised against AICC General Secretary in-charge of the state, Bhupesh Baghel, deepening the visible cracks over the state's leadership within the state unit ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Workers present during an 'Har Booth Congress Majboot' raised slogans in support of Channi. Outside the event, 'Bhupesh Baghel Murdabad' slogans were also raised.

Leaders Vow Action Amid Infighting

Reacting to the incident, Bhupesh Baghel signalled that the party would not let the disruption go unaddressed. "We will identify those (who raised slogans), send them a notice and take action accordingly," he told reporters.

Warring struck a similarly firm tone, stating, "We will identify them and check if they were members of the Congress party and expel them if needed."

Meanwhile, Charanjit Singh Channi emphasised to party workers to stay united with Assembly Elections in sight. "I urge the workers and leaders of the party to stay united for the victory of the party in the upcoming state elections," he said.

Dispute Over State Presidency

This incident is the latest flashpoint in the Punjab Congress' ongoing differences. The Congress leadership had announced on July 1 that Raja Warring would continue as the Punjab Congress president.

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been opposing this decision and is seeking a leadership change. Some senior leaders have also joined Channi in the campaign.

Following the announcement of the new Congress team for the assembly elections, Baghel spent six days in Chandigarh and met several leaders. On the final day, he met with the disgruntled leaders led by Channi. He has submitted his report to the party leadership. According to sources, the report suggests retaining Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the state president, noting that 25 out of 29 district presidents and four out of seven MPs from Punjab support him.