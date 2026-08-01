Union Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 on NSA Ajit Doval. Shah lauded Tilak's principles and drew a parallel between his vision and Doval's contribution to India's security architecture.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak's principles and struggles, saying his life, thoughts and writings continue to inspire generations, as he conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 on National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Amit Shah on Tilak's Legacy

Addressing the award ceremony held on the 106th death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak, the Home Minister said Tilak believed that the true purpose of education was to enlighten the intellect through knowledge. He noted that the British feared newspapers such as Kesari and The Maratha for their role in awakening national consciousness.

Shah said Tilak was among the first to emphasise that independence would have little meaning unless the national consciousness of the people was first awakened. He added that Tilak believed national strength could not be built without organisation and the collective power of the people. Through public festivals, Tilak united not only the people of Maharashtra but also citizens across the country, adding that self-reliance, discipline and a sense of duty towards the nation and the Constitution were integral to the idea of Swaraj.

"The life, thoughts, and writings of Tilak Maharaj continue to serve as a source of inspiration for today's youth and adolescents," Shah said. Describing Tilak as a "man of the era", the Home Minister said he gave a new direction and meaning to India's freedom struggle. "Tilak Maharaj gave a new direction to the freedom struggle, a new meaning; he made a great proclamation: 'Swaraj is my birthright.' No one can give Swaraj to the people of this country; this right belongs to the people of this country, and we shall achieve it. In the hearts of crores of people, he ignited the mantra of Swaraj. A man of the era, a great teacher, a fearless journalist, a thinker, a Karma Yogi, the connection of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak with the entire freedom struggle is unmatched by anyone else; he was at the very top," Shah said. He said Tilak believed that complete Swaraj could be achieved only when the country's governance, language, culture and traditions were firmly rooted in its own identity and added that Loknayak Tilak successfully connected the masses with the movements for Swaraj and independence. Shah also highlighted Tilak's contributions as a teacher, journalist and thinker, saying he presented the "soul of India" to the world and ignited the spirit of Swaraj in the hearts of millions.

Shah Lauds Doval's Role in National Security

While conferring the award on NSA Ajit Doval, Shah drew a parallel between Tilak's fearless nationalist vision and Doval's contribution to India's contemporary security architecture. Home Minister said Doval's contributions to India's security and foreign policy have earned him a permanent place in the nation's history.

"Whenever history is written, if anyone analyses internal security and external security, then clearly, for Ajit Doval ji, a golden page will have to be kept reserved; there is no doubt about this," Shah said. Recalling his tenure as Gujarat's Home Minister, Shah said Doval's expertise had helped the state police investigate a series of bomb blasts. He recalled that then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi had advised him to seek Doval's expertise following a series of blasts. He said Doval subsequently shared inputs that helped the Gujarat Police solve not only the Ahmedabad blast case but also 13 other blast cases across the country. "This was a very great achievement," Shah noted.

'Making India Strong is My Birth-Right Duty': Ajit Doval

Addressing the ceremony, Doval said the true spirit of freedom lies in responsibility, and that personal and narrow interests must be placed below the larger interests of the nation. "Today's youth should dedicate themselves completely to the nation. They should resolve that they will always work in the national interest, setting aside personal or narrow interests. Even if such interests arise, they should ignore them. Those things can wait for now; the priority is to build the nation. A rare window of opportunity has come in our country's history, and we cannot afford to let it slip away. I am confident that we will succeed in this mission and create a new chapter in history," Doval said.

The NSA also cautioned the younger generation against misunderstanding the true meaning of the freedom they enjoy today. "Especially our youth. They might think India was always as it is today. They might feel that the freedom we enjoy today is simply about doing whatever one wishes. But freedom was not this. It was earned by people who sacrificed their lives for it," Doval said.

Referring to Tilak's role in awakening national consciousness among the youth, Doval said the freedom struggle was driven by leaders who inspired people to "shake off the chains of slavery". Recasting Tilak's famous slogan for the present generation, Doval suggested a new call for a developed India. "If he [Tilak] were here now, what new slogan or proclamation would he give us? Perhaps he would say, 'Making India strong and developed is my birth-right duty, and I shall do it.' I must make this nation powerful. I will do whatever I can for it until my last breath," Doval said.

Doval also explained the strategic framework of "VED analysis" -- identifying what is Vital, Essential and Desirable -- as a tool to help young people make informed decisions and prioritise national interests. Highlighting Tilak's contribution to the nation, Doval said his life and times were marked by fear, anguish and suffering, yet he emerged as a towering figure who played a defining role in shaping India's national consciousness.

Leaders Congratulate Ajit Doval

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also congratulated Doval on being conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026, describing the honour as recognition of his dedication to national security and the protection of India's sovereignty. In a post on X, Dhami extended his "heartiest congratulations and best wishes" to Doval, who hails from Uttarakhand, on receiving the award from Shah.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the son of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval Ji, on being honoured with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 from the esteemed hands of the Honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji," Dhami said. He said the award was a proud recognition of Doval's "unparalleled dedication and exemplary services" towards the nation's security and the protection of India's sovereignty.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, Maharashtra Ministers Chandrakant Patil and Uday Samant, MoS Madhuri Misal, MLA Ravindra Chavan, Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust President Dr Rohit Tilak and other dignitaries were also present at the event. (ANI)