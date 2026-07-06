A 'unity' photo posted by Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Channi, featuring their faction but missing PCC President Raja Warring, has deepened the rift in Punjab Congress. The move is seen as a show of strength against Warring's leadership.

Channi Faction's 'Unity' Photo Deepens Rift

The deep divide within the Punjab Unit of the Congress appears to have widened. On Monday Veteran Congress leader and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa posted a picture of what appears to be the Charanjit Channi led faction of the state unit. However, this picture had several leading lights of the Punjab Congress like Manifesto Committee Co-Chairman and MLA Pargat Singh, Election Committee Co-Chairpersons Razia Sultana and Bharat Bhushan Ashu among others. Randhawa shared the photograph on social media platform X with the pointed caption: "Unity is strength." The same picture was then shared by Charanjit Channi as well. Prominent absentees in the picture included PCC President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and MLA Sukhpal Khaira.

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However, shortly after Randhawa and Channi the official handle of the Punjab Congress posted the same picture which was then posted by Warring as well with the same caption of Unity is Strength. According to the Punjab Congress the picture followed a key meeting between Channi and Randhawa, "In view of the preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, Punjab Congress Campaign Committee Chairman S. Charanjit Singh Channi and Core Committee Chairman S. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa held an important meeting with their team and senior party leaders. During this meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding election strategy, further strengthening the organization, and upcoming programs." The picture also comes ahead of the visit of Congress state-in-charge Bhupesh Baghel to the state.

Seeds of Rebellion

Earlier on July 4, Charanjit Channi had called for a critical meeting at his home in Morinda. Several leaders including stalwarts like Bharat Bhushan Ashu were in attendance and sounded the rebellion against Warring. They demanded Warring's removal as Punjab Congress president pitching Channi as the man to lead the party into the elections. The leaders called on the party high command to reconsider the recently announced organisational appointments in Punjab.it chief, asserting that the party would return to power under Channi's leadership.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) had appointed Channi as Chairperson of the Campaign Committee. The party also confirmed that Raja Warring will continue as Punjab PCC President. This show of strength by the Channi faction now sends a clear signal to the high command that the keys to Punjab's Congress leadership lie firmly with Charanjit Channi and the road to electoral victory will only come via him. (ANI)