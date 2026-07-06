TMC leaders called it a 'super emergency' after Mamata Banerjee was allegedly stopped from visiting Baruipur, the site of a minor's rape and murder. The party condemned the move as a 'murder of democracy' and criticised the BJP government.

TMC Calls it a 'Super Emergency', 'Murder of Democracy'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Monday slammed the alleged stopping of Party Chairperson and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from visiting Baruipur following the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl, with the party describing the development as a "super emergency" and a "murder of democracy". Speaking to ANI, TMC MP Dola Sen said, "It is not just an emergency; it is a 'super emergency'. What is happening is not right."

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TMC MP Pratima Mondal also condemned the alleged move, saying, "It is a shameful incident and amounts to the murder of democracy; we strongly condemn it. They did not allow the former Chief Minister. These people are afraid of Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee is a lioness. The country knows what she is capable of and how she stands up in protest. If Mamata Banerjee goes there, thousands of people will gather to bless her and pledge their support for her struggle. That is why the BJP and this government are afraid of Mamata Banerjee."

TMC Delegation Heads to Baruipur Amidst Tightened Security

Meanwhile, a three-member TMC delegation comprising Biman Banerjee, Dola Sen and Pratima Mondal left from Mamata Banerjee's residence for Baruipur. The visit follows public demonstrations in the region triggered by the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur.

Earlier on Sunday, security was tightened outside the residence of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as central forces took positions ahead of her scheduled visit to Baruipur following the alleged rape and murder of the minor.

Political Fallout and Accusations Intensify

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in the Baruipur area of South 24 Parganas. Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh, in a post on X, said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted to investigate the case and that she had spoken to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Meanwhile, the TMC criticised the deployment of central forces outside Mamata Banerjee's residence. TMC MP Dola Sen questioned whether the deployment amounted to house arrest for the former Chief Minister. Speaking to reporters, she said, "What is going on in Bengal and Kolkata? Everyone knows what happened in Baruipur. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is a mass leader. She wanted to go there after such a heinous incident had happened. But have they house arrested her? By doing this, will they be able to stop Didi? I had to come here because of this. So many police administration deployed here without any reason. This is not right, whatever the police administration is doing. This is a super emergency."

TMC leader Madan Mitra said, "Didi is meeting party workers at her residence. What can the police really do? Someone has to raise slogans. You can't just keep committing one-sided atrocities while the public quietly accepts it; that's not how it works. Just as there are calls for justice regarding the RG Kar incident, there should be justice here in Baruipur too."

Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP Over Women's Safety

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee slammed the BJP over the incident, alleging that it had failed to fulfil its promise of ensuring women's safety. In a post on X, Abhishek Banerjee wrote, "@BJP4India doesn't just fail women; it fosters a climate where those accused of heinous crimes appear to believe they enjoy political protection. Where political connections seem to influence justice. Where influence appears to speak louder than the rule of law. Where disturbing questions arise over whether political pressure is overshadowing the pursuit of justice. That is the real tragedy behind the Baruipur horror!"

He further wrote, "BJP came to Bengal promising women's safety and security. Instead, every such incident raises fresh questions about its HOLLOW PROMISES. The silence is equally telling. No protests. No outrage. No demands for accountability. No demands for resignations. No sudden awakening of conscience. When justice becomes selective, and outrage becomes political, it is not only the victim who suffers; it is society that pays the price. Extremely shameful state of affairs." (ANI)