JD(S) MLC SL Bhojegowda, citing videos from HD Kumaraswamy, alleged irregularities in Karnataka's SIR process. He claimed BLOs conducted "group enumeration" instead of door-to-door checks, prompting a meeting with the Chief Electoral Officer.

Opposition Demands Inquiry Over Alleged Lapses Speaking with ANI, He cited videos released by HD Kumaraswamy from Tippu Nagar as evidence and demanded an inquiry into the alleged "irregularities" in the SIR process in Karnataka. "Our party leader, Kumaraswamy, has shared videos about what is happening in the name of SIR in Ramanagara. BLOs have to go to the doorstep of every voter and gather details, not gather voters in groups. There should be an inquiry into this. This is the reason JD(S) and BJP are meeting the Chief Electoral Officer today," he said.Kumaraswamy, along with BJP leaders Pralhad Joshi, R Ashoka, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and others, arrived at the Office of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer over the alleged lapses in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise in the State.Earlier on Saturday, Kumaraswamy alleged that the SIR exercise in various constituencies, including Yeshwanthpur and Ramanagara, was being conducted under direct political influence rather than following Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines. CM Shivakumar Denies Interference Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has asserted that the government will not interfere in the procedure and claimed that the Opposition is "worried" by the large-scale awareness being created by the administration. "The government will not interfere in the SIR process. The Opposition is worried because the government is creating awareness about the process on such a large scale. Around 45 million (4.5 crore) people have obtained caste and income certificates. They have been given the facility to download these certificates online. The Opposition only wants poor people and minorities to face difficulties," Shivakumar said.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Janata Dal (Secular) MLC SL Bhojegowda on Monday alleged BLOs were conducting "group enumeration" at community halls instead of mandated door-to-door verification.Speaking with ANI, He cited videos released by HD Kumaraswamy from Tippu Nagar as evidence and demanded an inquiry into the alleged "irregularities" in the SIR process in Karnataka. "Our party leader, Kumaraswamy, has shared videos about what is happening in the name of SIR in Ramanagara. BLOs have to go to the doorstep of every voter and gather details, not gather voters in groups. There should be an inquiry into this. This is the reason JD(S) and BJP are meeting the Chief Electoral Officer today," he said.Kumaraswamy, along with BJP leaders Pralhad Joshi, R Ashoka, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and others, arrived at the Office of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer over the alleged lapses in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise in the State.Earlier on Saturday, Kumaraswamy alleged that the SIR exercise in various constituencies, including Yeshwanthpur and Ramanagara, was being conducted under direct political influence rather than following Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has asserted that the government will not interfere in the procedure and claimed that the Opposition is "worried" by the large-scale awareness being created by the administration. "The government will not interfere in the SIR process. The Opposition is worried because the government is creating awareness about the process on such a large scale. Around 45 million (4.5 crore) people have obtained caste and income certificates. They have been given the facility to download these certificates online. The Opposition only wants poor people and minorities to face difficulties," Shivakumar said. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source