Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu quits from post, triggers meme fest on social media

After Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation news broke, social media users came up with one-lines and memes to express their surprise.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday tendered his resignation from the post, a day after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi sacked the party’s chiefs in the five states where it suffered humiliating losses.

“As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation,” he wrote on Twitter with a copy of his letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had asked the PCC presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate the reorganization of PCCs.

Sidhu remained the top trend on Twitter on Wednesday after his shock move of resigning as the Punjab Congress chief. After the news broke, even as social media users came up with one-lines and memes to express their surprise, many criticised the Congress leadership.

Earlier, hundreds of memes too did the rounds online as people joked about how Sidhu might return to the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and take back his position. They also shared memes about actor and TV personality Archana Puran Singh and imagined her funny reaction to the news.

