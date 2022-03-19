Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab CM Mann promises 25,000 government jobs after first Cabinet meeting

    Out of the total 25,000 government jobs, 10,000 would be offered for various posts in Punjab Police whereas the remaining 15,000 jobs would be given in other departments.

    Punjab CM Mann promises 25,000 government jobs after first Cabinet meeting-dnm
    Chandigarh, First Published Mar 19, 2022, 5:48 PM IST

    The Bhagwant Man-led government in Punjab on Saturday passed a proposal to provide a total of 25,000 government jobs in its first Cabinet meeting. These include 10,000 vacancies in the Punjab Police department and 15,000 vacancies in other government departments.

    “The Cabinet has passed the proposal of providing a total of 25,000 government jobs, including 10,000 vacancies in the Punjab Police department and 15,000 vacancies in other government departments,” Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said after his first Cabinet meeting.

    “This historic decision would open new vistas of employment for the youth by providing jobs to them in government sector through a transparent and merit-based mechanism,” the spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s office said.

    “Out of the total 25,000 government jobs, 10,000 would be offered for various posts in Punjab Police whereas the remaining 15,000 jobs would be given in other departments. The process of advertisement and notification of these jobs would be initiated within a month,” the spokesperson added.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in its poll promises, had said after the formation of the government, they will provide jobs to the unemployed youths. Apart from employment, the Kejriwal government has promised to improve the condition of government schools and hospitals in the state, provide free electricity and promised Rs 1,000 per month to women above 18 years.

    AAP had also promised a corruption-free government and controlling drug menace in the state.

    Earlier on Thursday, Mann announced that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched in the state on ‘Shaheed Diwas (Martyr’s Day)’ on March 23. Mann had said that the people will be able to lodge complaints against corruption via WhatsApp.

    Ten ministers were sworn in today in Punjab, with senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal joining the Bhagwant Mann led Cabinet in the state.

    Earlier, on March 17, Punjab’s newly elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2022, 5:48 PM IST
