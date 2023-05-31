Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat: Minor girl ends life after family scolds her for spending too much time on phone

    Mobile addiction turns fatal for a teen in Gujarat's Jamnagar. A 13-year-old ended her life after her mother scolded her for spending too much time on her mobile phone. The deceased has been identified as Jenisha Abhangi.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

    Summer holidays offers a much-needed respite from school. Children can relax, rejuvenate, and pursue their interests outside of the classroom, but after COVID, children are now spending more time on screens. However, mobile addiction turned fatal for a teen in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

    After receiving a reprimand from her mother for using her phone excessively, a 13-year-old took her own life. The deceased has been identified as Jenisha Abhangi. The incident took place on Friday in Pipartoda village in Jamnagar’s Dhrol taluka. At the time of the incident, she was at her maternal uncle’s house.

    After passing her class 7 examinations, Jenshia and her parents travelled to her uncle's house to spend the summer holidays, according to media reports. According to Jenshia's mother Urmila, she and her brother reprimanded her for using the phone excessively on Friday. She went inside a room. Her relatives mistook her for being outdoors playing. Her relatives began looking for her after she failed to show up.

    When they opened the door, her family saw Jenshia hanging from a ceiling fan with her dupatta, according to reports. She was brought to a medical centre. Doctors pronounced her dead after being brought in.

    "We took down the statement from the family. The girl was on her phone nonstop all day. Her family reprimanded her for the addiction," a Lalpur police official informed. The police registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation into the matter.

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
