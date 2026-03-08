Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with the State Scheduled Castes Commission to discuss welfare schemes. He appreciated their work for the community, which comprises 26% of the state's population. The Commission sought a budget for an office.

CM Sukhu Discusses Community Welfare with SC Commission

Himachal Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday met with Kuldeep Kumar Dhiman, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Scheduled Castes Commission and former Minister, along with Commission members Advocate Vijay Dogra and Advocate Digvijay Malhotra, at his official residence, Oak Over, the release said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister and the Commission's Chairman and members discussed the activities of the Commission and various issues related to the Scheduled Castes community. The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts being made by the Commission to safeguard the interests of the Scheduled Castes community.

Government's Commitment to Underprivileged Sections

According to the Himachal Chief Minister's Office, CM Sukhu said that nearly 26 per cent of the state's total population belongs to the Scheduled Castes community; therefore, it is important that schemes related to their social and economic upliftment are implemented seriously and effectively. He said that the state government was fully committed to the welfare of the underprivileged sections of society, and the Commission is playing an important role in this direction.

The Chief Minister said that the Commission has a significant role in protecting and promoting the constitutional rights of the Scheduled Castes community. He expressed hope that the Commission would continue to carry out its responsibilities with full dedication.

Commission Seeks Budget for New Office

Commission Chairman and former Minister Kuldeep Kumar Dhiman thanked the Chief Minister and said that, in accordance with his directions, 10 kanal of land has been made available to the Commission in Rampur, Una district, for the construction of an office building, and the land has also been formally transferred in the Commission's name. He requested to make budget provisions for the coming financial year so that construction of the building can begin, which would include an office, a library, a museum and a photo gallery.

Chairman Extends Congratulations

Dhiman also congratulated the Chief Minister on the occasion of International Women's Day and appreciated the efforts being made by the state government for the upliftment and empowerment of women. He also congratulated him on the unopposed election of Congress candidate Anurag Sharma as a Member of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)