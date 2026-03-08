YSRCP leaders Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and RK Roja slammed the current AP government, alleging women face insecurity and hardship. They claimed women's lives are in 'darkness' and safety has deteriorated under N Chandrababu Naidu's rule.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party leaders (YSRCP) on Sunday alleged that women are facing insecurity and hardships under the current government, alleging that the administration has failed to protect women's dignity and safety. Speaking at the International Women's Day celebrations held at the party's central office in Tadepalli, YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and former minister RK Roja criticised the coalition government, stating that women's lives have gone into "darkness" under the rule of N Chandrababu Naidu.

YSRCP Leaders Contrast Jagan's Rule with Current Govt

According to the party release, YSRCP leaders said that when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was in power, women were supported economically, politically and socially through several welfare programmes and key positions were given to them beyond reservations, but now crimes against women have increased, and safety has deteriorated. Addressing the gathering, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that YS Jagan has always shown deep respect for women and strongly believed in their strength and leadership, which is why his government implemented numerous programmes aimed at empowering women, including schemes such as Amma Vodi, fee reimbursement deposited directly into mothers' accounts, housing pattas and reservation policies.

He alleged that after the change in government, women have been pushed from light into darkness, with rising crime, widespread liquor consumption and the influence of drugs creating an unsafe environment for women across the state. He called upon YSRCP women leaders to mobilise and fight against what he described as the failures of the current regime and to play a decisive role in the 2029 elections.

Former minister RK Roja said women leaders in YSRCP have been able to rise politically due to the encouragement given by YS Jagan and stated that good days for women would return only if he becomes Chief Minister again. Roja alleged that despite increasing incidents of violence against women, ministers including Anitha, Savitha and Sandhya Rani have remained silent and insensitive. Roja also criticised the government for failing to fulfil promises related to women's welfare and accused leaders of using emotional issues during elections while neglecting them afterwards. She asserted that women across the state are disillusioned with the current government and expressed confidence that women will unite under YS Jagan's leadership to end what she called misrule.

Para Badminton Champion Honoured

During the programme, national para badminton champion Padala Rupadevi, who won gold medals and represented India in international tournaments in Thailand, Uganda, Japan and Egypt, was felicitated by the party leaders.

The event was organised under the leadership of YSRCP women's wing State President and MLC Varudu Kalyani and was attended by MLC Lella Appireddy, MLC Kalpalatha Reddy, Krishna ZP Chairperson Uppala Harika, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, former MP Chinta Anuradha, constituency coordinator Noori Fatima, women's wing working president Kakani Poojitha, former APIDC chairperson Punyaseela and several other women leaders. (ANI)