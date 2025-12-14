Two women in Punjab's Ludhiana thwarted a snatching attempt and chased away assailants on bike. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the women confronting the robbers, who were armed with sharp objects, and saving their valuables.

An attempt to snatch purses from two women riding a scooter in the Kidwai Nagar area in Punjab's Ludhiana on Friday ended in failure after the women fought back, forcing the attackers to flee empty-handed. The dramatic encounter was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

According to the CCTV footage, the two women were travelling on an Activa when two motorcycle-borne miscreants approached them from behind. The robbers blocked the scooter’s way and brought the women to a sudden halt. The attackers then tried to forcibly snatch the women’s purses and other belongings.

However, the women resisted fiercely and raised a loud alarm, drawing attention to the unfolding crime. The footage further shows the pillion rider got off the bike and pulled out a curved sword, threatening to attack the women. However, the woman driver was quick to leave the scooter and run away, while the other woman tried to defend herself.

The bikers soon ran away. This unfolded in less than a minute.

The attackers panicked and fled the scene, moments before local residents could gather at the spot.

Police are trying to identify the robbers from the CCTV footage.