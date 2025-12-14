Congress MP Pramod Tiwari questioned the timing of GRAP-4 implementation in Delhi, coinciding with the party's rally. He alleged the BJP government is acting out of 'revenge' after turning Delhi into a 'gas chamber' and failing on all fronts.

Congress Questions GRAP-4 Timing, Alleges 'Revenge' Politics

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Sunday questioned the timing of the implementation of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) in Delhi, coinciding with the Congress party's major rally at Ramlila Maidan against alleged "vote chori" and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari termed the timing of the stringent pollution control measures a "coincidence" and raised concerns over restrictions on vehicle movement into Delhi on the day when a massive Congress rally is being held in the city. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is acting out of a "spirit of revenge" after failing on multiple fronts. "It is a coincidence that today itself, there is a massive Congress rally against vote theft in Delhi. The timing of this raises questions about whether vehicles can be stopped from entering Delhi upon its implementation, but there is no doubt that the BJP government has turned Delhi into a gas chamber. AAP laid the foundation for this, and the BJP turned it into a gas tunnel. This is a matter of serious concern..." Tiwari said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP over its handling of air pollution in the national capital, the Congress MP alleged that the government has failed to control pollution levels and is now resorting to vindictive politics. "Overall, the BJP has proven to be completely unsuccessful, and as of today's date, it seems they are acting out of a spirit of revenge," he added.

Tiwari Praises Sonia Gandhi's Leadership

During the interaction, Tiwari also spoke about Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, praising her leadership and resolve, dismissing speculation about her health, and saying her presence continues to energise party workers. "Sonia Gandhi is in perfect health. She fulfils her responsibilities admirably... She is a wise and determined woman, and I admire her for this. If she attends any event, it instils a new sense of enthusiasm among the Congress members," Tiwari said.

Leaders Urge Participation to 'Save Democracy'

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged citizens to participate in the Congress protest at Ramlila Maidan, stressing the need to protect democracy and the Constitution. In a video message shared by the Indian National Congress on X (formerly Twitter), Shivakumar said, "We all invite you to Ramleela Maidan today. From Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi ji, under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge ji, started a great movement to protect your vote. The right to vote is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution of our country. Today, we are coming together to protect every citizen's right and to safeguard their vote. Join hands with Rahul ji. Let us come together. Let us stand united. We must save democracy and the Constitution."

Highlighting Karnataka's role in the campaign, Shivakumar noted that the state collected 1.43 crore signatures, the highest in the country, as part of the nationwide movement. "This great movement began in Karnataka, and today we have collected 1 crore 43 lakh signatures from Karnataka the highest in the country. The people of Karnataka have placed their confidence in us and given us a mandate to protect the people. Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod," he added.

The Congress party is set to hold a major rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday, intensifying its campaign over alleged "vote chori" and the SIR issue. Party leaders have described the rally as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government. (ANI)