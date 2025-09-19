A 49-year-old Gujarati woman was shot dead during a robbery attempt at her convenience store in Union County, United States, late on Tuesday night.

A 49-year-old Gujarati woman was shot dead during a robbery attempt at her convenience store in Union County, United States, late on Tuesday night. The victim, identified as Kiran Patel was the owner of DD’s Food Mart on South Pinckney Street. Police said they received a call around 10:30 pm reporting gunfire outside the store. When officers rushed to the scene, they found Patel lying unresponsive in the parking lot, riddled with bullet wounds. Emergency medical responders later declared her dead.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras. According to police, a masked assailant stormed into the store wielding a gun and demanded cash from Patel, who was working alone. When she attempted to resist by throwing an object at him, the robber attacked her.

The gunman mounted the cash register counter and fired several rounds inside the store. As Patel attempted to escape into the parking lot, the armed attacker chased her, firing again until she collapsed just 20 feet from the entrance. Officers later discovered shattered glass, bullet casings, and other evidence of the brutal attack.

The Union County Coroner’s Office confirmed Patel’s identity, stating that she died due to gunshot injuries.

Local residents described Patel as a hardworking immigrant, beloved in the community for her dedication and years of service at the store.

Meanwhile, the Union Public Safety Department has launched an all-out manhunt for the suspect, who fled after the shooting. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and have urgently appealed to the public for information that could help track down the killer.