Pankaj Chaudhary Becomes New UP BJP President

Union Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary on Sunday was elected as the Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh state president. Senior party leaders, including Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders, congratulated him at a felicitation programme here. Piyush Goyal handed over the charge of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit to Pankaj Chaudhary in the presence of party leaders and workers.

Leaders Congratulate, Highlight Party's Democratic Values

Addressing party workers on the occasion, Piyush Goyal said the BJP stood apart from other political formations due to its internal democratic processes and strong organisational coordination. "We are members of the world's largest political party. Political activities take place all over the world, but no other party has a process as democratic as ours, or the level of coordination we maintain," Goyal said. He credited the party's grassroots workers for strengthening the organisation and ensuring its continued growth nationwide. "The credit for this goes to the party workers. Under the leadership of JP Nadda, the party is continuously expanding. This is a moment of great enthusiasm, a celebration of our organisation," Goyal added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders also extended their best wishes to Pankaj Chaudhary, expressing confidence that the party's Uttar Pradesh unit would continue to strengthen under his leadership.