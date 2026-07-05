Following the death of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort, his 71-year-old grandfather has also passed away, reportedly from shock. The family is now demanding the death penalty for the accused, including Ketan's fiancée, Siya Goyal.

Victim's Grandfather Dies of Shock, Family Demands Death Penalty

The family of Ketan Agarwal, who died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, on Sunday sought the strictest punishment for the accused after the victim's grandfather, Devichand Agarwal, passed away, with family members saying he was unable to recover from the shock of his grandson's death.

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"My father was so devastated by the passing of my nephew, Ketan Vishal Agarwal, that he didn't tell anyone about it for 13 days, not until all the funeral rites were completed. His health deteriorated rapidly after that, and he passed away last night at 9:45 PM," Kuldeep Agarwal, Ketan's uncle, said.

"The shock of this incident was so profound, beyond anything we could imagine. We lost two family members within a span of 17 days. My only prayer, and it was also my father's wish, is that the government and the Chief Minister ensure the perpetrators receive the strictest punishment, specifically the death penalty by hanging...so that his soul may find peace," he added.

According to the family, Devichand Agarwal was 71 years old and had been unwell since the death of his grandson. They said he died due to cardiac arrest.

Police Investigation Progresses

Meanwhile, Ketan Agarwal died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, following which a case was registered. Lonavala Rural Police suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Agarwal, was unwilling to marry at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to go ahead with the marriage.

On Thursday, Pune Rural Police took accused Siya Goyal to an open ground in the Lullanagar area of Pune City, where she and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary had allegedly rehearsed the plan to push Ketan Agarwal from Lohagad Fort.

The police also recovered from the residence of Siya Goyal her clothes that she had worn on the day of the incident.

Meanwhile, accused Siya Goyal's father, Praveen Goyal, said that the police did not ask him anything when they visited their house today. He added that the officials remained at the residence for 30-45 minutes. "The police had come to the house today, but I did not meet anyone. They did their work and were here for around 30-45 minutes. The doctor has advised me to rest. My health is down. I do not want to speak about this case. I do not have the strength for it. The police did not ask me anything," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pune Police took accused Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort near Pune to recreate the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, using a dummy matching the victim's weight to reconstruct how the incident allegedly unfolded. (ANI)