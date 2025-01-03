Puneet Khurana suicide | 'No capacity to pay Rs 10 lakh more': Cafe owner's last video before suicide surfaces

A Delhi businessman, Puneet Khurana, was found dead in an apparent suicide after recording a 59-minute video detailing alleged harassment by his wife and in-laws over financial disputes during their divorce proceedings. 

Puneet Khurana suicide: 'No capacity to pay Rs 10 lakh more': Delhi cafe owner's last video before suicide surfaces gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 2:40 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 2:40 PM IST

A video recorded by 40-year old Puneet Khurana, a Delhi-based bakery owner, before taking his own life has surfaced days after he was found hanging in his Model Town residence on Tuesday. In a 59-minute video, Khurana, the owner of a bakery in Kalyan Vihar, described how his wife and in-laws were allegedly harassing him. Khurana stated in the video that he was under pressure to pay an extra Rs 10 lakh on top of the divorce settlement that was mutually agreed upon, a demand that he said was beyond his means.

"They are asking for another Rs10 lakh, which I don't have any capacity to pay off. I asked my parents to pay for it. They have already paid enough because of me," he said.  The deceased bakery owner alleged his estranged wife and in-laws pressurised him to agree to new conditions, which, he said were beyond his scope. 

The businessman's family claims that his severe action was caused by mental torture he endured from his wife and her family.  “She, her sister, and her parents mentally harassed him,” Khurana’s sister said. His mother added, “We want justice for him.” The family revealed that Khurana’s recorded video provides detailed accounts of the alleged abuse, which included disputes over financial and business matters.

The video, now in police custody, outlines the sequence of events and his final words, blaming his wife and in-laws for his distress.

Khurana, the co-owner of a bakery named For God's Cake, was found dead by hanging at his residence in north Delhi's Model Town on Tuesday. His family alleged that his wife had been torturing him and even dared him to kill himself.  Due to irreconcilable disagreements, Khurana and his wife, who was married in 2016, started the process of a mutual divorce six months ago. Financial settlements and property disputes often worsened, according to sources.

