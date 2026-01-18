Pune is experiencing stable and pleasant weather conditions, with mild mornings and comfortably warm daytime temperatures across the city. The latest weather update indicates dry conditions with no major changes expected in the coming days.

Pune is presently experiencing pleasant winter conditions with pleasant mornings and somewhat warmer afternoons. Latest observations indicate that early in the morning hours, temperatures are hovering around 13°C to 15°C now, and daytime temperatures are gradually increasing, making it pleasant for the people at large.

Daytime, Pune has been sunny with a few clouds. Maximum temperatures are expected to stay around 28°C-30°C, which is normal for this time of the year. Plenty of warmth has returned in the afternoons, conducive for all outdoor activities, travels, and undertakings.

Cool Mornings and Evenings

The intense winter chill has, however, gone away; still, some cool mornings and late evenings can be felt, especially in open and low-lying areas. Very light fog or very thin haze might be seen in the early hours but clears out quickly with the sun. Locals are advised to carry light layers wherever they go for their morning commutes.

No Rainfall or Severe Weather Alert

No warning of rain or extreme weather, for now, has been issued for Pune by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Dry weather most probably will continue; in the near future, no weather systems will have a significant impact over this region. The atmospheric conditions are stable, with hardly any disturbable outlook over the next few days.

Advice to Residents

People stepping out early in the morning should wear layers to remain comfortable. Remain hydrated, as dry winter air sometimes can cause fatigue. All motorists must remain alert during early hours, when mild haze may reduce visibility in parts.

Pune, in short, will experience largely stable, yet mild, winter conditions characterized by pleasant days and cool nights. Citizens are recommended to track updates on weather regularly in case of abrupt changes.