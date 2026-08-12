The ACB has registered a case against Vikas Kisan Dhekale, Pune's Assistant Town Planner, for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.78 crore. His wife is also accused of assisting him in acquiring the illegal assets.

Case Against Pune Town Planner

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against Vikas Kisan Dhekale, Assistant Town Planner of the Pune Division, for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The case was registered at Hadapsar Police Station based on a complaint filed by the ACB.

ACB Inquiry Details

According to the ACB, an open inquiry against Dhekale was initiated on June 19, 2024. During the inquiry, the bureau also took action against him in a bribery-related case, following which Crime Register No. 95/2025 was registered at Baramati City Police Station on March 20, 2025.

Disproportionate Assets Worth Rs 2.78 Crore

The inquiry allegedly revealed that Dhekale possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The ACB claimed that he had accumulated assets worth Rs 2,78,41,542 which was approximately 18.47 per cent more than his legitimate income.

During the investigation, it was also found that his wife, Bhagyashree Vikas Dhekale, allegedly assisted him in acquiring and holding the disproportionate assets. The bureau also suspected that forged documents were submitted during the inquiry.

FIR Registered

Based on the findings, a case was registered at Hadapsar Police Station under Crime Register No. 526/2026 on August 12, 2026, under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Investigation Team

The inquiry was conducted under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Ajit Patil and Superintendent of Police Shirish Sardeshpande. Deputy Superintendent of Police Manisha Zhende and Investigating Officer Satish Walke of the ACB carried out the investigation.

Further investigation in the case is being conducted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau. (ANI)