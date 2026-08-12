Madhya Pradesh Police in Indore solved an 11-year-old blind murder case of a 17-year-old student, arresting two accused. The case was reopened in 2019 under 'Operation Ujagar'. The accused had killed the victim for his gold locket and chain.

11-Year-Old Blind Murder Case Solved

With the arrest of two accused, Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved an 11-year-old blind murder case of a 17-year-old student in Indore district. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 2) Aman Singh Rathore told ANI that the Khajrana police team solved the blind murder case of the 17-year-old boy who was killed in April 2015.

After several years of investigation without success, the case was closed. It was later reopened in 2019 under 'Operation Ujagar', launched to revisit blind murder cases in Indore. "In April 2015, a 17-year-old boy was murdered and a case was registered under Sections 363 and 302 of the IPC, which were applicable at the time. The investigation continued for several years, but despite all efforts, no success was achieved and the case was closed. In 2019, several blind murder cases in Indore were reopened under 'Operation Ujagar', and since then, this case had been under investigation," Rathore said.

Accused Identified After Tip-off

He said the police recently received information from reliable informers that three accused named Aqeel, Arif and Parvez were allegedly involved in the murder. Aqeel is a habitual offender with around 14 FIRs registered against him, while Arif has three criminal cases against him. The third accused, Parvez, has died.

Motive Revealed as Robbery

Speaking about the sequence of events, the officer said, "The accused had taken a lift from the deceased. After that, they sat together and ate food together. The deceased was wearing a silver chain and a gold locket. Driven by greed, they committed the crime. They first asked him for the locket, but when he refused, they attacked him on the neck with a knife and killed him. The deceased's motorcycle was also set on fire."

The police rounded up both accused and questioned them. After the sequence of events was verified and the entire timeline matched, they were arrested. The items that had been looted at the time of the incident was also recovered from them, the officer said.

DCP Rathore further said the victim was a student and did not know the accused beforehand. There was no previous enmity between them. "The accused had spontaneously taken a lift from him and later became tempted after seeing the gold locket he was wearing, following which they committed the crime," the officer said.

On the third accused, Parvez's death, the DCP said he had died and that his death was found to be natural, with no other angle emerging in the matter. (ANI)

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