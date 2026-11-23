Gurugram Police registered an FIR against a man accused of raping his live-in partner, forcing 3 abortions, and committing Rs 35 lakh fraud. The Gurugram live-in partner rape case is currently under investigation.

In a deeply shocking piece of news, the Gurugram Police have registered a formal FIR against a man after his live-in partner levelled serious allegations against him. According to the FIR, the woman accused her live-in partner of the time of alleged rape on the pretext of marriage, forcing the victim into unconsented abortions and also executing a financial fraud of Rs 35 lakh.

Women's Allegations

As per the official police record, the accused and the victim were originally colleagues who worked together at a private bank located in Sector 15. As time passed, this corporate relationship turned personal. The duo entered into a relationship and started living together in 2025, in Sector 9, where the woman was initially residing.

And More!

The victim reportedly narrated a pattern of physical and financial exploitation and mistreatment while they were living together. The complaint highlights three different timelines: July, August, and December 2025. A report, during these three distinct occasions, the victim alleged that her partner made her terminate her pregnancy by giving her medications without her knowledge or consent.

Apart from the alleged physical assault and medical procedures, the accused also had an eye on her finances. He allegedly defrauded her and took Rs 35 lakh from her. He also justified his inability to immediately marry her while continuing the live-in. The report also highlights that his previous marriage ended through divorce proceedings that have been pending in court since 2018.

Blackmail, Forced Separation, and Abandonment

The situation further worsened when the victim attempted to end the dynamic and start afresh. Severe threats followed after the woman married another man in February 2026. Threatening her, the accused allegedly began blackmailing her using intimate, private photographs recorded during their live-in time.

Exploiting these private photos as leverage, the suspect coerced her into dissolving her legal marriage and forced her to return to him. Trapped under the threat of exposure, she resumed living with him. In August 2026, the relationship reached another crisis point when the woman discovered she was pregnant again. When she informed him of the new pregnancy, the suspect blocked her contact number, severed all communication, and absconded to avoid accountability.

Police Investigation Underway

The victim approached the law enforcement authorities and filed an official complaint. FIR was registered, and it captures all the essential allegations, that of rape under the pretext of marriage, three forced abortions, illegal blackmail, and Rs 35 lakh fraud.