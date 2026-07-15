A robotics tuition teacher, Arif Syed, has been arrested in Pune for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl who was his student. The alleged assault occurred last month. Pune Police have taken him into custody for further investigation.

A robotics tuition teacher has been arrested by the Pune Police for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl who had been his student since childhood, officials said. The accused, identified as Arif Syed, has been apprehended following a First Information Report (FIR) registered at the local police station and has been remanded to police custody until July 17.

Police Confirm Arrest, Investigation Details

Pune City Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Milind Mohite said that the alleged assault took place last month during a robotics session. "A 14-year-old girl had joined a robotics class. A teacher named Arif Syed, who was conducting that robotics class, has molested her. An FIR regarding this has been received at the police station. He (Arif Syed) has been arrested, and police custody has been granted until July 17," DCP Mohite said.

"That girl used to go to that teacher's house for tuition since childhood, but this attempt was made by him last month. Nothing has come to light so far. Now that we have police custody, further investigation is underway. A video has surfaced; the public has tried to beat him up. That seems like a natural reaction," he added.

There is no political connection to this case, the DCP said.

An investigation into the case is underway, and further details are awaited. (ANI)