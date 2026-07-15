NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule refuted media claims that her party supports the Centre's Delimitation Bill, calling the reports 'inaccurate and speculative.' She stated the party's official stance will be formed only after talks within the party and with INDIA bloc allies.

Ahead of the monsoon session, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday dismissed media reports suggesting the NCP party will support the Union government's proposed Delimitation Bill, terming the depiction of the party's stand as "inaccurate and speculative."

NCP-SP Clarifies Stance

In a post on X, Sule clarified that the party had held no official discussions with any media organisation regarding the delimitation issue. She asserted that the party's position is formulated only after internal consultations and discussions with the INDIA bloc. "Recent reports appearing in sections of the media regarding the stand of the Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (@NCPspeaks) on the issue of delimitation are inaccurate and speculative. I wish to clarify that neither I nor the party has had any official discussion with any media organisation on this subject. As with every issue of constitutional importance, our party's position is determined only after detailed consultations within the party and with our allies - India alliance. Therefore, any reports attributing a definitive stand to us are without basis," said Sule.

The NCP leader further stated that it would be inappropriate to comment on any proposal until the Centre formally tables the revised delimitation legislation in Parliament. "It would be inappropriate to comment on any proposal until the Government formally places the revised delimitation legislation before Parliament. Since no such Bill has yet been made available, any speculation regarding its contents or our position would be premature," added Sule.

Demand for Joint Talks and Women's Reservation

Earlier, Baramati MP Supriya Sule said the government must implement a 33% reservation for women in Parliament, adding that the INDIA bloc has never demanded that the delimitation exercise be linked to it.

However, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule also mentioned that a letter was sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the government must invite all INDIA bloc parties together at once for any discussions on such a bill rather than inviting them individually. "During the previous Budget Session, Kiren Rijiju had invited Asaduddin Owaisi, me, and Arvind Sawant. He was inviting parties individually, and we met with the country's Home Minister, Amit Shah and Kiren Rijiju. Under Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership, we wrote to Amit Shah requesting that they invite us all together," Supriya Sule said.

Background of the Legislation

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass the Lok Sabha floor test on April 17, 2026. The bill, which aimed to expand parliamentary seats and fast-track the 33% women's reservation, received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling significantly short of the constitutionally required two-thirds majority of members present and voting.

However, the government is likely to reintroduce the bill in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which will be held from July 20 to August 13. However, there is no official confirmation of any plans for the bill being re-introduced. (ANI).