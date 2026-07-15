Senior BJP leader Bikram Singh Thakur attacked the Congress government in Himachal, led by CM Sukhu, for failing in governance, employment, and law and order. He cited stalled projects and accused Congress leaders of involvement in illegal mining.

Senior BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh Industries Minister Bikram Singh Thakur on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in the state, alleging that it had failed on governance, employment generation, law and order and industrial development during its nearly four-year tenure.

Addressing mediapersons and later speaking to ANI in Shimla, Thakur claimed that the Congress government had created an atmosphere of "despair and frustration" across Himachal Pradesh and accused it of failing to address the concerns of the common people.

"If you look at any issue over the past four years, you will find an atmosphere of disappointment and frustration. The common people are unhappy. The government itself has not been able to decide its priorities. Even after four years, it has failed to settle down and provide stable governance," Thakur said.

Allegations on Stalled Central Projects

Referring to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's repeated allegations that the Centre was not extending adequate support to Himachal Pradesh, Thakur rejected the claim and alleged that the state government itself had failed to utilise Central assistance effectively.

He cited the Bulk Drug Park and Medical Devices Park projects, claiming that despite substantial financial assistance from the Union Government, the projects had failed to take off due to what he described as policy confusion and administrative failures.

"The Centre sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for the Bulk Drug Park, but it is still not ready. The Medical Devices Park also received Rs 100 crore in unconditional assistance, which was eventually returned. Thousands of employment opportunities and investments could have come to Himachal Pradesh, but the state government's policies prevented these projects from progressing," he alleged.

Deterioration in Law and Order

The former minister also alleged a deterioration in the law and order situation in the state, claiming that incidents of illegal mining, violent crimes, extortion and drug abuse had increased under the present government.

He accused several Congress leaders of being involved in illegal mining activities and alleged that influential people connected with the government were benefiting from mining operations.

"Illegal mining cannot be stopped when influential people within the government are themselves involved. Congress leaders are working in partnership with mining operators and benefiting financially. Until the government's intention changes, illegal mining cannot be curbed," Thakur alleged.

Drug Abuse Controversies

Referring to recent controversies surrounding alleged drug parties in Kullu district, Thakur questioned the government's anti-drug campaign and criticised its handling of the issue.

"On one hand, the government claims it is fighting drug abuse, while on the other, such parties are taking place openly. Even the High Court questioned the functioning of the district administration. This reflects the government's failure to maintain law and order," he said.

Police Recruitment Paper Leak

The BJP leader also raised questions over the alleged police recruitment paper leak case, claiming that despite recommendations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against three IPS officers, no action had been taken by the state government.

"If the government was genuinely serious about the paper leak, why has no action been taken against the officers against whom the CBI reportedly made recommendations?" he asked.

BJP Hits Back on Ram Temple Issue

Responding to the Congress's criticism of the alleged donation controversy linked to the Ram Temple, Thakur accused the Congress of politicising religious issues and questioned the party's past stand on the construction of the Ram Mandir.

"Congress has no moral right to speak on the Ram Temple. The same party opposed the temple during the legal battle and questioned Lord Ram. Today, it is trying to do politics over the issue," he alleged.

BJP Dismisses Congress's Hopes for Re-election

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Sukhu's confidence that the Congress would return to power in the next Assembly elections, Thakur dismissed the possibility and claimed that public dissatisfaction would ensure the BJP's victory.

"The Chief Minister speaks of repeating the government, but people are asking whether he will be repeated for failing to fulfil guarantees, not providing jobs to youth or financial assistance promised to women. Congress will not return to power in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Criticism on Healthcare and Recruitment

The senior BJP leader also criticised the functioning of government hospitals, alleging shortages of doctors, disruption of healthcare services and closure of educational institutions in several areas.

He further questioned a recent statement by the state's Industries Minister claiming that around 600-700 people had been provided employment through outsourcing.

Demanding an inquiry into the claim, Thakur alleged that the statement raised serious questions regarding backdoor appointments and transparency in recruitment.

"If a minister publicly claims that he provided jobs to 600-700 people, the matter deserves an inquiry. It raises serious concerns about backdoor appointments and corruption. The government must investigate the claim," he said.

Thakur maintained that the Congress government had failed on every major front and asserted that the BJP remained united and confident of returning to power in Himachal Pradesh in the next Assembly elections. (ANI)