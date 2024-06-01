Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pune Porsche crash case: Police arrest accused minor's mother; check details

    Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said that the investigation revealed the juvenile's blood samples had been swapped with his mother's. The police had informed a local court two days ago about this exchange.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 8:10 AM IST

    In a recent development, Pune police have arrested the mother of the juvenile involved in the Porsche car accident case after confirming that her blood samples were used to replace those of her son, the city police chief announced on Saturday (June 1).

    The accident occurred in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar, Pune, where a Porsche, allegedly driven by the intoxicated minor, collided with a two-wheeler, killing two IT professionals on the spot.

    The 17-year-old driver, heavily intoxicated and reportedly driving at nearly 200 kmph, crashed into the bike, resulting in the deaths of two young engineers from Madhya Pradesh.

    The minor has been sent to an observation home, while his father, realtor Vishal Agarwal, and grandfather, Surendra Agarwal, have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping the family’s driver and pressuring him to take the blame for the accident.

    Initially, the minor was granted bail within 15 hours and instructed to attend counseling and assist the Yerawada traffic police for 15 days. However, due to public outrage, the Juvenile Justice Board reversed this ruling.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 8:24 AM IST
