BJP's V Muraleedharan accuses Kerala's CPM of deflecting blame for the Palakkad mob lynching onto BJP/RSS. He claims the CPM holds a majority where the incident occurred and demands a fair investigation into the death of a migrant labourer.

BJP accuses CPM of deflecting blame for lynching

BJP leader V Muraleedharan on Monday accused the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala of attempting to deflect responsibility for the Palakkad mob lynching incident by blaming the BJP and the RSS, after the conclusion of state local body elections.

Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said, "The ruling Communist Party of Kerala is trying to put the blame for the mob lynching in Palakkad on the BJP and RSS. Kerala is a state ruled by the CPM. The incident happened at a place where CPM has an absolute majority." He pointed out that out of 21 seats in the local body concerned, the CPM holds 14, while the BJP has only one elected member.

Refferring to the incident, Muraleedharan said around 15 to 20 people gathered at the spot, during which a migrant labourer was killed. "Many CPM workers are involved in that, and the FIR will bring the details of that," he alleged, adding that a former gram panchayat member belonging to the Congress was also involved. The BJP leader demanded a fair investigation into the incident, calling for the state to book the responsible individuals and let the people decide who is to blame for the incident.

BJP celebrates 'new political chapter' after poll performance

Meanwhile, ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected local body representatives across Kerala, Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday said the party's performance in the local body elections marks the beginning of a new political chapter in the state.

Speaking at the Municipal Corporation office in Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed happiness over the developments and termed the occasion a long-awaited moment for the party in Kerala. He said the support from the public reflects a growing acceptance of the BJP's development-oriented politics.

"We are all very happy. What we have been unable to do for so many years, we are able to do today. The people of Thiruvananthapuram have supported for 45 years, and hopefully today is the beginning of a new sunrise," Chandrasekhar said. (ANI)